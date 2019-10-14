×

Movistar Plus Bets Big on Spanish-Language Content

By and
Perfect Life Movistar Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of MoviStar Plus

No company in the world has more market screenings at Mipcom, the biggest TV event in the world, than Telefonica pay TV unit Movistar Plus. It’s already Spain’s No. 1 content player, investing €841.1 million ($925.2 million) in programming this year, according to IHS Markit estimates. Now, it looks set to get even bigger.

On Sept. 20, Telefonica and Spanish network Atresmedia announced a framework agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture production-distribution giant to produce both series and feature films, focusing on fiction.

The alliance, negotiated by Atresmedia CEO Silvio Gonzalez and Emilio Gayo, Telefonica España president, comes after the July 19 global launch of the season 3 launch of Atresmedia’s “La Casa de Papel,” which was watched by 35 million Netflix household accounts over its first seven days, a new all-time record for a Netflix non-English-language series.

“The demand for high-quality Spanish-language content has never been higher,” Movistar Plus president Sergio Oslé has said. Spain and Latin America have nearly as many Spanish-language scripted series in development or production (160) as French and German-language shows combined (190), according to Ampere Analysis.

Telefonica and Atresmedia will “aggregate talent and resources to optimize and gain scale in content creation and distribution, becoming more competitive regarding the large international players which continue to emerge in a globalized sector,” the partners said in a written statement.

That’s been interpreted as an attempt to face off with Netflix and other global SVOD platforms. In reality, it’s more of a move to maintain the capacity to produce great shows for the partners themselves and also for the streamers.

“The battle for success in a SVOD world will be one for top talent: Discovering and above all retaining it,” Oslé said earlier this year.

Alone, Movistar Plus, which releases 11 original series a year, and Atresmedia simply do not have the production levels and slots to offer top talent continuous employment. Together, producing for themselves and third parties, they most certainly do. Their output will also allow them to exploit economies of scale, already used by Netflix at its Madrid European Production Hub, and to create a muscular Spanish national champion in a traditionally fragmented industry.

The Atresmedia-Telefonica alliance is not the only eye-catching move from Movistar Plus recently.

The pay/SVOD TV unit is forging a network of big, upscale European production and distribution partners. At Mipcom, Beta Film, tapping into its multi-year production-distribution alliance with Movistar Plus, will bring onto the market two of Movistar’s biggest 2020 tickets: North Africa-set anti-terrorist action thriller “La Unidad” and “Tell Me Who I Am,” the story of a well-off girl-turned-revolutionary told from the 1930s Madrid to the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.

Movistar Plus is priming fact-based series, whether drama  based on true stories – such as “On Death Row,” co-produced with and sold by Studiocanal and screening at Mipcom — or documentaries with narrative structures, such as San Sebastian hit “The Prosecutor, the President and the Wife,” produced by ZDF, which it has backed.

Telefonica’s pay TV unit is also opening screen doors to women’s voices, most clearly with Leticia Dolera’s Canneseries double winner “Perfect Life,” also on Beta’s slate. Women, however, are protagonists in half or more of Movistar Plus’ announced upcoming series.

“At Movistar Plus, we’re trying to come up with an ecosystem that’s sustainable to tell stories that are not the typical ones American studios always want. Some of those will be for us, others for streaming platforms,” Oslé said.

 

More TV

  • Trauma French TV Series

    Netflix, Amazon Boost French Series While Working With Producers on EU Regs

    When Netflix bowed in France in late 2004, industry insiders predicted the U.S. streaming service would struggle to get access to local producers, talent and ultimately content, because of pre-existing relationships with French TV networks and the pay TV group Canal Plus. Five years later, Netflix is about to launch a fully staffed office in [...]

  • Tomas Yankelevich

    Tomas Yankelevich Analyzes Turner Latin American Evolution

    CANNES —  Turner Latin America is a pacemaker. Few companies in the region have evolved so fast, driven into high-end series production with such energy. A dominant force in pay TV, Turner Latin America already produces 6,000 hours of programming, including its sports channels and Chilean network Chilevision. Given that, few top executives are in [...]

  • Ran Tellem

    Ran Tellem Talks The Mediapro Studio Signature Series ‘The Head’

    CANNES —  Set at the South Pole in Winter, shot largely in English but with Danish as well, featuring heavy VFX, co-produced by Hulu Japan and HBO Asia and starring “La Casa de Papel’s” Alvaro Morte and Japanese idol Tomoisha Yamashita, survival thriller “The Head” is certainly one of the biggest Spanish series set for [...]

  • ZDFE, Fuji TV Assemble Their Team

    ZDFE, Fuji TV Assemble Team for Soccer Drama 'The Window' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cannes – Germany’s ZDF Enterprises and Japan’s Fuji TV have picked their team for soccer drama “The Window.” Mel Raido (“Deep State”), Tommy Bastow (“Agatha Raisin”), stage actor Samuel Jordan, Lynn Van Royen (“Tabula Rasa”), Jodie Tyack (“The Feed”), and Carole Weyers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will all star in the show. It heads into production in [...]

  • Agent Hamilton

    Spy Thriller ‘Agent Hamilton’ Receives Greenlight for Second Season

    The Swedish high-end spy thriller “Agent Hamilton,” which just celebrated its red carpet premiere at TV market and conference Mipcom in Cannes, has received the green light for a second season. “Agent Hamilton” was selected by Variety as one of 12 must-see buzz titles at the market. Swedish broadcaster TV4, its streaming service C More [...]

  • On Death Row TV Show

    'On Death Row’ Marks Movistar’s Entry Into Fact-Based Series

    On June 27, 1994, the bodies of a nightclub owner and two dancers were found shot dead in Miramar, Florida. Pablo Ibar, a Spanish-American of Cuban descent was arrested on the basis of a blurry VHS tape, which showed the face of one of the assailants. Despite a lack of conclusive evidence, in 2000, Ibar [...]

  • Perfect Life Movistar Plus

    Movistar Plus Bets Big on Spanish-Language Content

    No company in the world has more market screenings at Mipcom, the biggest TV event in the world, than Telefonica pay TV unit Movistar Plus. It’s already Spain’s No. 1 content player, investing €841.1 million ($925.2 million) in programming this year, according to IHS Markit estimates. Now, it looks set to get even bigger. On [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad