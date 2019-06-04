×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ricky Gervais, Sharon Horgan Explore TV Trends as Producers

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Catastrophe Season 4
CREDIT: Mark Johnson

Two of the U.K.’s most acclaimed creative talents, Ricky Gervais and Sharon Horgan, are headlining the inaugural Variety European TV Summit, which takes place on June 13.

Gervais, the creator of global successes including “The Office” and “Afterlife,” and Horgan, the creator of hit comedies “Catastrophe” and “Divorce,” are taking part in keynote discussions at the conference.

Both Gervais and Horgan reflect a growing industry trend for top talent to not only star in shows, but to write and produce, too — delivering programs that bear the clear hallmarks of their creators.

At the summit, they will explore the business from a creative’s point of view, sharing their thoughts about the opportunities and challenges they face at a time of ever increasing demand for top level talent by both streamers and traditional TV broadcasters.

The one-day summit will focus on the intersection of content and tech within the TV industry. It will feature speakers from traditional networks as well as new digital platforms and streaming services. The keynotes and panels will be moderated by senior Variety journalists.

Related

The conference will open with a detailed look at how global media companies are broadening their reach with new platforms and ways of accessing content. The speakers include Sky’s managing director of content Gary Davey, Sergio Osle Varona, president of Movistar Plus, and David Lynn, president and CEO of Viacom Intl. Media Networks.

Davey says the industry is at a “pivot” point. “It is all being driven by technology in the same way that the arrival of Sky was driven by technology.”

Executives from the three leading distributors — ITV Studios Global Entertainment managing director Ruth Berry, All3Media Intl. CEO Louise Pedersen and Endemol Shine Intl. CEO Cathy Payne — will then outline the many options now facing producers who want to take their projects to audiences all over the world, revealing which platforms work best in which territories.

“The distribution landscape will change more in the next 12-18 months than it has in years,” says Payne, reflecting on a period that will see the launch of SVOD services from companies including Apple, Disney and Warner Bros.

It’s also a period that is seeing traditional players forge new partnerships to compete against digital players — a move that has seen old rivals become allies.

One of the best examples of this is Britbox, the joint-venture streaming service being launched later this year by the BBC and ITV. Britbox president Soumya Sriraman will be at the summit to explain how the partners will co-operate, and what the pay-offs and pitfalls of teaming up might be.

Elsewhere on the day, the leaders of specialist streaming platforms reveal how it is possible to survive, and indeed thrive, in the era of popular generalist platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

Walter Presents co-founder Walter Iuzzolino, Hopster CEO Nick Walters, DAZN senior VP of original programming and content development Grant Best and NBC Universal Intl. senior VP for branded on demand Hendrik McDermott are the speakers.

“The revolution that has been driven largely by Netflix and Amazon has allowed for a lot of other services to exist in a very complex and diverse ecosystem,” says Iuzzolino.

There’s also a session titled the Golden Age of Storytelling, in which some of the industry’s top creative producers reveal the inspirations for their projects, and explain how they develop stories that cross boundaries but maintain a strong sense of place, time and character.

Speakers include RAI head of drama Eleonora Andreatta, “Studio Airlift” writer and exec producer Anna Winger, SAM Prods. co-founder Adam Price, Bavaria Fiction exec producer for international TV series Moritz Polter, and Carnival Films executive chairman Gareth Neame.

“I do believe it’s a golden age,” says Neame, citing the “sheer volume of drama, the plethora of platforms, the high production values as well as the writing and acting quality” in the TV industry in 2019.

The Variety European TV Summit is being held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, and is co-produced by global events company Informa’s KNect365 division, the world’s largest business-to-business organizer.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • nisha-parti-on-itv

    Sony Inks TV Drama Deal With 'The Boy With the Topknot' Producer Nisha Parti

    Sony Pictures Television has inked a three-year development and production deal with U.K. producer Nisha Parti. Parti produced the BAFTA-nominated BBC series “The Boy With the Topknot” and Shan Khan’s 2014 feature “Honour.” She will co-develop and co-produce new projects for TV and streaming platforms with SPT, which will take them out internationally. The projects [...]

  • Patrick Melrose

    Content Creators Get Ambitious in Peak TV, but Face Budget Challenges

    How do producers, broadcasters, streaming platforms and distributors best take advantage of what is commonly agreed to be a time of peak content creation for television? That is a question the keynote speakers at the Variety European TV Summit will attempt to address when they gather for a one-day conference on June 13 at London’s [...]

  • Catastrophe Season 4

    Ricky Gervais, Sharon Horgan Explore TV Trends as Producers

    Two of the U.K.’s most acclaimed creative talents, Ricky Gervais and Sharon Horgan, are headlining the inaugural Variety European TV Summit, which takes place on June 13. Gervais, the creator of global successes including “The Office” and “Afterlife,” and Horgan, the creator of hit comedies “Catastrophe” and “Divorce,” are taking part in keynote discussions at [...]

  • Herrens Veje. Scene 302. Morten Hee

    Global Distributors Work to Stand Out in a Competitive Streaming World

    If there’s one thing the European industry can agree on ahead of the Variety European TV Summit it’s this: a flood of OTT launches looks set to upend the TV market. New streaming services from global companies like Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Apple, as well as local players such as ITV and the BBC’s [...]

  • Dead To Me

    'Dead to Me' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a second season of the dark comedy “Dead to Me.” Series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will both return as Jen and Judy respectively, while series creator Liz Feldman will return as showrunner. The show follows Jen, a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy, an [...]

  • Austin Powers

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in June 2019

    Trying to escape the dog days of summer by staying inside and streaming a movie or two? This June, Amazon Prime has you covered. Catch a five punch knockout with a quintuplet of “Rocky” movies, get groovy in the summer of ’69 with the time traveling “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” or enjoy “Silence [...]

  • Laura Linney'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the

    'Ozark' Star Laura Linney Supports Georgia Boycott Over Abortion Ban

    Laura Linney has joined her “Ozark” co-star Jason Bateman in calling for a Hollywood boycott of Georgia over the state’s controversial abortion legislation. At the Netflix premiere of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” on Monday in New York City, Linney said she would not work in the state if the so-called “heartbeat bill” goes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad