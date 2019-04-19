×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Action Bronson Has Music, Marijuana and the Munchies Covered in Booming Career

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Action Bronson Cannibis and Legalization
CREDIT: Courtesy of Action Bronson

Action Bronson is a 21st century renaissance man. A hip-hop icon who recently released his fifth album, “White Bronco,” the Flushing, Queens, native, whose real name is Ariyan Arslani — with a Muslim Albanian father and Latvian Jewish mother — is probably best-known for hosting a pair of TV series for Viceland: the talk variety “The Untitled Action Bronson Show,” and the travel food series “F—, That’s Delicious.”

His new book, “Stoned Beyond Belief” (his second, following the New York Times best-seller “F—, That’s Delicious,” based on his travel show), is a paean to the miracle of cannabis. It’s a sort of “Whole Earth Catalog” meets Baba Ram Dass’ psychedelic classic “Be Here Now,” a guide to all things herbal, from recipes for his mom’s banana pudding, cheesecake and challah, to ruminations on botany, fast food and the joys of cruising while stoned.
Hunkering down for what he lovingly terms a “sesh” (short for “session”), Bronson admits that “Stoned Beyond Belief” was created — with its snappy art direction and loads of trippy images — with herb users in mind, the kind of “toilet reading” where you can open the book to any page and find something to get into.

Related

“I love overstimulation,” he says. “This book is exactly what I wanted to project, how I feel every moment in my life.”
While Bronson appreciates the West Coast as the place where the best herb emanates — and legalization first took hold — he remains nostalgic for his days hustling when pot was still against the law.

“I think it should be readily available for everybody,” insists Action. “But the main goal is that it’s medicine and it’s there for one and all to enjoy and love, to be treated properly. But you really didn’t think that way back in the day. I was feeling it spiritually, even when I had to stuff my stash in my nut sack when the cops came. You’d toss the blunt, try to step on it, then rub your hands on your crotch just in case they tried to smell the weed on your fingers.”

“Stoned Beyond Belief” represents Bronson’s ideal state 24-7. How does a guy who stays high all day manage to get so much accomplished? Bronson is one of those rare individuals who manages to stay focused even as he gets toasted.

“It grounds me,” he laughs. “I’m hyperactive and have all kinds of mental situations, and I feel like weed, this beautiful plant, broadens my outlook. Smoking hash all day broadens my outlook, it chills me out, it allows me to not get overanxious and to think faster.

“My goal is to stay stoned all the time. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, my friend. I like level changes, you have to mix things up. Like in mixed martial arts, you throw an uppercut, some jabs to the body, then to the head, followed by some low kicks. ‘Stoned Beyond Belief’ encompasses a mélange of feelings. There are highs and lows within the constant, but I like to keep it even. I feel like what I’ve been smoking will last.”

Indeed, don’t expect to see Bronson at your local dispensary any time soon. “I like going directly to the farmers, the artisans,” says Bronson. “I prefer what I smoke to be handmade by people with crazy knowledge of hash-making. Who really only care about preserving the fattest of trichomes, the heads, then washing it with water and ice. … I press it myself. I love the botany side, the cultivation aspect, talking to people who are passionate about growing Action Bronson’s present method of getting high is dabbing — a way of heating up hash on hot surfaces — which he prefers to do on handmade glass pieces made by renowned artists like Quave and Stormin Norman out of Seattle.

“These people are craftsmen who make functional art,” he says. “It’s like smoking out of a Picasso or a Matisse. It’s harmonious.”

Bronson’s love of weed informs everything he does — from developing his own dry-hopped sour ale with muscat grapes brewed in conjunction with Stillwater Distilleries in Petaluma, Calif., to his current obsession with painting.

“When you’re one with the arts, it serves as a guide,” he explains. “And not just for artists, but regular people leading normal lives. Because weed was meant to be here for us, to do what it does. It opens minds and brings people together. It creates happiness. And that comes out in all my thoughts while I do my art, my painting, my music, my writing, my cooking, my dancing, playing sports. It loosens me up. I’m the best dancer in the world when I’m high.”

Bronson has gotten high with a who’s-who of athletes, actors, chefs, models, comics and musicians, but the ultimate “sesh” is with his boyhood friends.

“Smoking with Snoop was surreal,” he says. “But I had waited so long for him backstage, I ended up smoking the entire blunt [I] meant to share by myself and got so fucking high. So we actually smoked simultaneously, we just didn’t share.”

The man also recently added actor to his resume when he scored a part in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix movie, “The Irishman.”

“He’s one of the best human beings on earth,” Bronson says of the fabled auteur. “It was just me and Bobby De Niro on screen. It was bone-chilling. Honestly, it could have been Michael Caine, Steve Martin or Billy Crystal, and I would have been just as ecstatic. But I love Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. I’m a ’90s baby, born in the ’80s. These are the people that shaped our lives and minds, our imagination, our laughter.”

For a guy who’s done so much in a short time, Bronson’s bucket list includes at least one more item.

“I still need to go on ‘Jeopardy,’” he says, though he better hurry, with host Alex Trebek announcing his bout with pancreatic cancer.

“That’s how my Albanian grandparents learned to speak English,” he explains.  “They watched ‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Price Is Right,’ “Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,’ all that daytime shit. My grandmother loved Martin Lawrence.”

And with that Bronson is off to his next sesh, maintaining that carefully cultivated high, the hardest-smoking man in show business, who manages to make it all look so effortless. “I appreciate that,” he says. “I take pride in my work.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Music

  • Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer

    Avicii Remembered by Friends and Collaborators on the Anniversary of His Death

    With Saturday marking the first anniversary since Avicii’s death, friends and collaborators spoke with SiriusXM about their favorite memories with the prolific Swedish DJ. Avicii, whose birth name is Tim Bergling, died of an apparent suicide on April 20, 2018 at the age of 28. His family has established a mental-health and suicide-prevention foundation in [...]

  • Action Bronson Cannibis and Legalization

    Action Bronson Has Music, Marijuana and the Munchies Covered in Booming Career

    Action Bronson is a 21st century renaissance man. A hip-hop icon who recently released his fifth album, “White Bronco,” the Flushing, Queens, native, whose real name is Ariyan Arslani — with a Muslim Albanian father and Latvian Jewish mother — is probably best-known for hosting a pair of TV series for Viceland: the talk variety [...]

  • Lizzo Coachella Valley Music and Arts

    Coachella Weekend 2: What to Watch For

    It ain’t over till it’s over — and Coachella isn’t over until there’s been a rerun, with a second weekend that mirrors the first. The schedule is exactly the same (with one notable exception),   but that replication on paper still leaves lots of room for surprises out on the fields and in the tents, [...]

  • Mick Jagger

    Mick Jagger Makes First Post-Surgery Appearance at Rolling Stones Ballet Premiere

    Rock legend Mick Jagger made his first public appearance post-heart surgery on Thursday night to catch a glimpse of the world premiere of the Rolling Stones ballet “Porte Rouge.” “I hope you are going to enjoy this wonderful new ballet, and, of course, the music,” the frontman declared in a pre-recorded message to the audience [...]

  • Jade Bird album

    Album Review: Jade Bird’s Self-Titled Debut

    Jade Bird is a 21-year-old London-spawned singer-songwriter with a voice that can shift from soft sweetness to blow-your-hair-back belting in the course of two syllables. It’s a talent uses strategically in her songwriting: Many songs on this, her debut full-length, find their payoff with a sudden blast of vocal volume that evokes slapstick scenes of [...]

  • Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

    Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, More Star in Lil Dicky’s Ecology Anthem ‘Earth’

    “Socially conscious” isn’t the first term that is usually associated with smart-ass rapper Lil Dicky, but the dude has doubled down on calling in superstar friends to accompany him on his pro-ecology anthem “Earth”: The song and video feature the voices of some 30 people, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad