×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wu Tang An American Saga
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a new series on Hulu assaying the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan as recollected by one of its members, joins a recent wave of art in which the subjects tell high-gloss versions of their own stories.

Last year, “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a hagiographic look at the rise of the band Queen, made with the enthusiastic assent and guidance of that group’s surviving members, became an Oscar-winning smash hit. It was followed this summer by “Rocketman,” a big-budget retelling of Elton John’s life story in which John, too, participated. Both versions were told redemptively, with a certain glowing admiration for both the musicianship of their subjects and other, loftier qualities (in “Rhapsody,” the power of camaraderie; in “Rocketman,” the devotion to self-improvement). In 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton,” about the rap group N.W.A., the involvement was yet more literal: Not merely did the rappers in question produce the film, but Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., played his own father.

More Reviews

All of which makes “Wu-Tang,” created and co-written by rapper the RZA, both of its moment and, for some, perhaps better eyed with caution. After all, the most interesting stories tend to be told by people with an outside perspective. But “Wu-Tang” feels less like a celebration of self and more like a carefully, thoughtfully told memoir.

The RZA — known, in the show’s pre-fame timeline, as Bobby Diggs — is played by Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”), in yet another fine and sensitive performance. Diggs, surrounded both by crack and crime and by the unfulfilled promise of his peers in 1990s New York, seeks to rap his way out, to use his ear and his insight to make a path to fame and bring friends with him. It’s a fight waged against both the forces holding Diggs and his peers down and against their own occasional impulse to give up the fight. Unlike in other works like it, Wu-Tang’s eventual success, here, never feels inevitable; life is realistically drawn enough to make their triumph feel like the stroke of luck and genius that it was, not like a foregone conclusion.

The series is clear-eyed about its setting, depicting its characters as potentially great but stymied by the lack of resources coming their way; its view on its milieu is complicated by real love for the city even despite the inequality that thrives there. (In this way, it’s not unlike “When They See Us,” another limited series from this summer set at around the same historical moment in New York.) “Wu-Tang” has flashes of sharp imagination — sequences that are animated, or styled like an early-nineties video game. But what it does best is depict street-level life with unflashy, unremarkable plainness, showing us New York as the man who’d become the RZA saw it. Its New York is a place without airs but a place that pulsates with music, love, and vivid life underneath a tough exterior. It’s a place you’ll be glad you visited, and one whose inspiration of a now-legendary group of artists comes as no surprise.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ Hulu. Sept. 4. Ten episodes (four screened for review).

Cast: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms, Johnell Young

Executive Producers: Alex Tse, The RZA, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg, Francie Calfo

Popular on Variety

TV Review: 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

More TV

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    WGA Candidate William Schmidt Accuses Guild Leaders of Bringing 'Chaos' to Industry

    William Schmidt, who’s challenging incumbent WGA West president David Goodman in the upcoming election, has accused guild leadership of bringing chaos to the industry. Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” has campaigned for the past two months in opposition to Goodman’s directive for members to fire their agents if they had not signed [...]

  • Wu Tang An American Saga

    TV Review: 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

    “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” a new series on Hulu assaying the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan as recollected by one of its members, joins a recent wave of art in which the subjects tell high-gloss versions of their own stories. Last year, “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a hagiographic look at the rise of the band Queen, [...]

  • Jessi Combs

    'Mythbusters' Host Jessi Combs Dies in Land-Speed Record Attempt

    Race car driver and “Mythbusters” star Jessi Combs was killed in an attempt to break her own land-speed record. She was 36. “The Discovery and MotorTrend family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Jessi Combs,” Discovery said in a statement to Variety. “She was a friend and colleague, an icon in the [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy: 'A Change in Strategy is Called for'

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, is calling for a change in strategy in regard to the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. “After nearly a half year’s stasis, it’s necessary to recognize that a change in strategy is called for—and that’s what we offer. A negotiated solution [...]

  • Lawrence O'Donnell

    Trump Attorney Seeks Retraction of Lawrence O'Donnell's Russian Loan Report

    An attorney for President Trump demanded on Wednesday that NBC retract host Lawrence O’Donnell’s report alleging that Trump had obtained loan guarantees from Russian oligarchs. O’Donnell reported on MSNBC on Tuesday night that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan provided to Trump by Deutsche Bank. More Reviews Venice Film Review: 'The Truth' TV Review: 'Wu-Tang: [...]

  • LUCIFER: L-R: Tom Ellis and Lauren

    Warner Bros. TV Directors' Workshop 2019 Class Members All Land Assignments

    The entire 2019 class of the Waner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop has landed directing gigs on a Warner Bros. series. The workshop aims to bring talent from other creative fields to television directing and increase diversity in the field. The latest class marks the seventh annual graduating class since its 2013 inception. More Reviews Venice [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad