×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW TV Review: FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
What We Do in the Shadows FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

The degree to which the mockumentary format popularized by “The Office” has reinvented television comedy is hard to overstate. It’s not merely the direct-to-camera “confessional”-style interviews, which have grown so familiar on shows like “Modern Family” that they barely register anymore as stylistic choices but just as what comedy is. It’s also the purposeful awkwardness, a showy willingness to indulge a long pause or a furtive glance at the camera that pushes beyond naturalism into its own kind of theatricality.

Which makes “What We Do in the Shadows,” premiering March 27 after a screening at South by Southwest, a clever, if minor-key, twist on the format. Taking place among a circle of vampires, the series (based on a New Zealand film of the same name directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi) applies a format whose secret weapon is to expose its subjects’ inherent delusions and dramas to a group of creatures straight out of Gothic horror. They come to seem like something both less and more than vampires — less glamorous, but closer, perhaps, to human.

This show’s blood-suckers have set up camp in Staten Island, a blandly American canvas that perpetually lets the air out of the vamps’ sense of themselves as all-powerful beings. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetrious, and Matt Berry are witty, engaging company as three eternal beings whose vanities run up against the banal reality of trying to find fresh blood and to conquer a local populace that seems pleasantly impervious; they whine and natter, as we know they’ve been doing for decades or centuries. That their nebbishy assistant Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is in awe of his overlords only serves to emphasize how unimpressive they really seem. Other standouts include Beanie Feldstein (of “Lady Bird”) as a young woman turned to vampirism and Mark Proksch as the show’s one truly ingenious creation — an “energy vampire” who thrives off of boring those near him practically to death. (No surprise that his scenes largely take place in an office.)

More Reviews

This show’s laughs are closer to chuckles than guffaws — it’s well-observed but its ambitions feel more minor than much else in this era of the relentless big swing. At times, it feels as though the show’s main goal is to present witty wordplay voiced by a few memorable characters. But that can certainly be enough, not least when the show’s mockumentary format feels, for the first time in a while, like something new.

What We Do in the Shadows.” FX. March 27. 10 episodes (four screened for review). 

Cast: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch

Executive Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush

SXSW TV Review: FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • What We Do in the Shadows

    SXSW TV Review: FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'

    The degree to which the mockumentary format popularized by “The Office” has reinvented television comedy is hard to overstate. It’s not merely the direct-to-camera “confessional”-style interviews, which have grown so familiar on shows like “Modern Family” that they barely register anymore as stylistic choices but just as what comedy is. It’s also the purposeful awkwardness, [...]

  • THE BLACKLIST -- "The Pawnbrokers" Episode

    'The Blacklist' Team Talks Outcome of Red's Trial and Future for Vontae

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Cryptobanker,” the 10th episode of “The Blacklist” Season 6. Following Coy Stewart’s introduction as the innocent inmate Vontae Jones on the sixth season of NBC’s “The Blacklist,” fans have likened his relationship with Red Reddington (James Spader) to that of Batman and Robin. Had [...]

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Charter Files Supreme Court Petition in Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Suit

    Charter Communications has taken its fight in a racial discrimination suit filed by Byron Allen to the Supreme Court. Charter on Friday filed a petition for the high court to review its appeal of the civil rights lawsuit Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed against the cable giant in 2016. Allen’s case rests on a post-Civil War [...]

  • SMILF review

    'SMILF' Canceled at Showtime After Two Seasons

    “SMILF” is coming to an end at Showtime after two seasons. The cancellation comes after it was reported in December that “SMILF” producer ABC Studios opened an investigation into series creator, star, and showrunner Frankie Shaw after actress Samara Weaving raised concerns to fellow cast member Rosie O’Donnell and one of the show’s directors after [...]

  • this giant beast that is the

    Listen: Kal Penn on Balancing Silly and Serious in Amazon's Global-Economy Doc Series

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety’s executive editor of TV, Daniel Holloway, talks with Kal Penn, the host of the documentary series “This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy,” which is currently available to stream on Amazon. The series sees Penn travel around the world, meeting key players behind some [...]

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    TV News Roundup: 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Drops New Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, BBC America releases a trailer for season two of “Killing Eve” and Zazie Beetz joins “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access. DATES “Running with Beto,” the behind-the-scenes look at Beto O’Rourke‘s rise to political fame and narrow defeat by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, will debut on HBO on May 28. The [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Assult Fake

    Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Counts in Attack Hoax Case

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack, Variety has confirmed. Smollett had previously been charged with a single count of filing a false police report, which carries the possibility of up to three years in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad