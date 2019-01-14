×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘The Passage’

"The Passage" is doomed by its unwillingness to commit to its own darkness.

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Passage
CREDIT: Eliza Morse/Fox

Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling novel, Fox’s new drama “The Passage” has the raw material of a hit: Richly detailed source material, an appealing star in Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and a compelling hook. The show assays a world in which an attempt to cure diseases by harnessing a dark sort of power results in the rise of a vampiric race. It ought to work: Hubris leading to man’s own destruction is a theme both time-tested and, these days, particularly fresh.

And yet “The Passage,” in its first three episodes, is doomed by its unwillingness to commit to its own darkness. Sequences in which the vampires haunt the dreams and minds of their prey are — in apparent concession to Fox’s status as a broadcast network — flaccid and uncompelling. (No one would expect Fox to broadcast sequences as violent as those on FX’s “The Strain” or “American Horror Story,” but those shows at their best exhibit a nightmarish tension that’s missing here.) And the show’s frame, as a story narrated by a child at the center of a nefarious government plot, deadens what could otherwise be a propulsive pace.

In a characteristically thudding bit of narration, Saniyya Sidney, a gifted child performer, tells us, “My name is Amy Bellafonte. I didn’t used to believe in monsters. I do now.” Her character exists in order to be ported from place to place by Gosselaar (who’s hired to transport her to a government lab before having a change of heart and going on the lam) and to give us bits of exposition about how the world fell apart. “So many things led to what happened,” she says at one particularly unrevealing moment. “It was a perfect storm.”

More Reviews

Much of “The Passage” feels like that line: A placeholder waiting for the sharper, crisper second draft. Sidney and Gosselaar’s bond is charming — and proof that Gosselaar, despite bad luck with recent projects, has become a reliable player on television. But it’s reliant, too, on a dynamic that feels lazily overmotivated. (Can any accidental parental figure on a TV show ever just like kids without a backstory of grief motivating it all?) Fans of Cronin’s novel will surely show up to support this show, but one wonders if their patience will fray if the series doesn’t, soon, find a way to express its interesting ideas that moves beyond narration and underbaked dream sequences — something that feels, even if epic scale is out of the question, a bit more operatic. After all, we’re talking about the end of the world here. “It was a perfect storm” won’t cut it. But compellingly depicting the storm just might.

“The Passage.” Fox. Jan. 14. (Three episodes screened for review.) 

Cast: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III, Henry Ian Cusick, Vincent Piazza

Executive Producers: Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan, Jason Ensler

TV Review: 'The Passage'

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • The Passage

    TV Review: 'The Passage'

    Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling novel, Fox’s new drama “The Passage” has the raw material of a hit: Richly detailed source material, an appealing star in Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and a compelling hook. The show assays a world in which an attempt to cure diseases by harnessing a dark sort of power results in the rise [...]

  • Matthew Rhys

    Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Perry Mason' Limited Series at HBO Casts Matthew Rhys in Title Role

    “The Americans” alum Matthew Rhys has signed on to star in the “Perry Mason” limited series currently in the works at HBO, Variety has learned. The series hails from executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey under their Team Downey banner, with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell also executive producing. The project was originally put into development [...]

  • AOL BUILD Speaker Series

    Heather Graham Drama 'Hypnotist's Love Story' Ordered to Pilot at ABC

    ABC has given the Heather Graham-led drama “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” a formal pilot order, Variety has learned. Graham will star in and executive produce the project. In the show, after a string of failed romances, successful hypnotherapist Ellen is optimistic about her current boyfriend. But then he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend (Graham) [...]

  • John Falsey Dead

    John Falsey, 'St. Elsewhere' and 'Northern Exposure' Co-Creator, Dies at 67

    John Falsey, a television writer best known for his work with co-writer Joshua Brand on the acclaimed television series “St. Elsewhere,” “Northern Exposure” and I’ll Fly Away, died Jan. 3 in Iowa City. He was 67. Falsey’s death was first announced to the New York Times by his brother, James Falsey, who said the death was [...]

  • September 17, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

    ICM Partners Names Lorrie Bartlett to Board of Directors

    ICM Partners veteran Lorrie Bartlett has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, marking a first for an African-American woman at a major Hollywood talent agency. Bartlett, a partner and co-head of ICM’s talent department, has emerged as a leader at the agency and in the industry. She was among the early organizers of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad