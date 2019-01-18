×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

The title “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Netflix’s new four-part documentary series launching Jan. 24, is slightly misleading. Not about its subject, Bundy, the infamous serial killer who finally confessed to some 30 murders before his 1989 death in the electric chair. The misnomer is “Conversations.” While we hear Bundy’s voice on tape, it’s narrating a looping mélange of hypothetical reality and fact, pseudo-philosophy and angry denial. His conversation partners can hardly get through to a man so lost inside his own mind. That fundamental fact — the degree to which Bundy is at best an unpleasant companion through four long episodes, and at worst repellent — makes “Conversations With a Killer” a must only for true-crime completists.

There’s an achievement here, if a dubious one: The series surfaces tapes not previously heard by the public, a sample of some 100 hours of interviews conducted by two journalists working together on a book. Those journos, Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth, appear separately in the documentary, and both seem sorrowful at their experience with Bundy. “I thought that if Ted was telling the truth — that he had been set up — that it was a hell of a story,” Michaud recalls in the first episode in rueful tones. “If it wasn’t the truth, then it was also a hell of a story.” Later in the episode, we hear Bundy nattering on about his childhood aptitude for catching animals: “First grade, I was somewhat of a champion frog catcher. I was a frog man. Prided myself on my ability to spot that pair of bulging eyes, which would bob just above the surface of a murky pond.” Does this give a sense of the quirks that over time may have compounded into criminal pathology? Sure, why not? Does it give a larger and more urgent sense of just how annoying it is to spend time with Bundy, a braggart who’ll discuss anything except his culpability in the deaths of untold numbers of innocents? That too.

More Reviews

Moments of the documentary spark interest. Footage of his trial, in which Bundy’s relentless self-regard and penchant for bloviating on his own behalf were for once constrained, provide a portrait of the man more revealing than his untrammelled audio ramblings. But the focus of “Conversations With a Killer” is those vexed tapes, in which Bundy’s inability to accept blame never lets up. The interviewers don’t get a confession, of course — strikingly, they don’t even gain an inch.

Speaking seemingly about himself in the third person, Bundy dictates that “a person of this type” would be fueled by “the obviously irrational belief that if the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled. And the next time he did it he would be fulfilled. Or the next time he did it he would be fulfilled.” As his voice, nasal and self-possessed, drones on, images of his victims play across the screen. It’s a classic example of trying to have it both ways, presenting the loss of life as tragic while putting forward anything the agent of death has to say as inherently newsworthy simply because he said it. After all, the idea that a serial killer kills because he wants to fulfill an appetite sounds profound until one realizes that’s the only reason anyone does anything. And Bundy won’t even ascribe the motivation to anyone but some hypothetical person. It’s not impossible to imagine a series that is worth dredging up the horrors Bundy wrought. But it isn’t one this credulous.

Elsewhere, the documentary makes vague points about Bundy representing the paranoid air of Richard Nixon’s 1970s, but commits to them only insofar as it wishes to justify the project. “Conversations With a Killer” wants mainly to provide thrills and chills and doesn’t care much how it gets you there. That Bundy had already been convicted and would later confess at the time these tapes were recorded makes the device of hypothetical confession pointless, and makes this a spectacle even less tasteful than O.J. Simpson’s similar apologia for the killing of Nicole Brown Simpson: the book “If I Did It.” Back in 2006, Simpson’s half-confession, half-justification, all presented as a what-if scenario, was at the center of a planned Fox TV special; the show was canceled and its ringleader, publishing impresario Judith Regan, fired.

Now, the increasing coarseness of culture — around true crime in particular — combines with the lack of real responsibility on the part of brands. Fox aired that Simpson special last year; the public taste for grisly and gruesome content makes not airing it seem like the irresponsible choice from a corporate perspective. And Netflix (which, to its credit, has recently streamed thoughtful and worthy genre entries in “The Keepers” and “Wild Wild Country”) doesn’t risk a thing by putting out a show that blandly and mindlessly broadcasts Bundy. There’s too much else on the service, all of it defined not by sensibility but by availability; the absence of a curatorial hand means that no artistic failure can really stick, as long as viewers at home like it.

And there are surely enough fans of true crime to turn “Conversations With a Killer” into a hit. For the uninitiated, though, the film takes the form of the banal audio footage at its core. Director Joe Berlinger isn’t done with the story — his feature film about Bundy, starring Zac Efron, is headed to this year’s Sundance festival. But he never proves why Bundy matters as anything other than a case study in narcissism. “Ted endures, in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, like a bad cold,” journalist Michaud says to the camera at series’ end. “There’s kind of a taint that I can’t get rid of.” Bundy endures less because of any cultural resonance than because of a perverse human interest in evil. But his is not a hell of a story; it’s just hell. By the end of this extended romp through the worst of humanity, viewers will feel pretty rotten too.

CREDITS: Executive producers: Joe Berlinger, Justin Wilkes, Jon Doran, Jon Kamen. 60 MIN.

TV Review: 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • RENT: Top L-R to Bottom L-R:

    How Fox's Live Version of 'Rent' Honors and 'Enhances' Jonathan Larson's Vision

    In the more than 20 years since Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” first debuted on Broadway, the conversation of adaptation has often come up: Film director Chris Columbus infamously brought the story to the big screen in 2005, Michael John Warren similarly shot one of the final performances of the original theater run in 2008, and talk [...]

  • Conversations With a Killer: The Ted

    TV Review: 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'

    The title “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Netflix’s new four-part documentary series launching Jan. 24, is slightly misleading. Not about its subject, Bundy, the infamous serial killer who finally confessed to some 30 murders before his 1989 death in the electric chair. The misnomer is “Conversations.” While we hear Bundy’s voice on [...]

  • Marvel's The Punisher

    'Punisher' Star Jon Bernthal on Season 2, Broken Bones and Frank's 'Self-Loathing'

    “The Punisher” returns for its second season today, opening on a Frank Castle in search of a more peaceful life. “He’s dipping his toes in the potential waters of peace,” series star Jon Bernthal told Variety. “He’s flirting with human interaction and human connection. I think it goes awry pretty quickly. There’s a kernel of truth that [...]

  • Emmys statue

    TV Academy to Eliminate Emmy DVD Screeners in 2020

    The Television Academy will eliminate distribution of DVD screeners for eligible shows beginning with the 2020 Emmy cycle. Designed to eliminate both monetary and physical waste, the move will have a substantive impact on the strategy of Emmy marketers. It also makes the academy the first major entertainment-industry organization to bar physical screeners. More Reviews [...]

  • Black-ish Actor Deon Cole Lands New

    'Black-ish' Star Deon Cole Talks Diversity in Television and Landing New Dream Role

    2019 is shaping up to be Deon Cole’s year, and to hear the actor and comedian tell it, “the stars have lined up and everything is coming together.” Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” with Cole reprising his “Black-ish” role of Professor Charlie Telphy, the actor takes on a slightly different role [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    Verizon Plans Multiple Ad Plays Leading to Super Bowl Commercial

    If Verizon gets its way, its Super Bowl advertising plans will include a 60-second commercial during the game – and a half-hour documentary that gives viewers even more of what will be discussed in the ad. The telecommunications giant is often scrutinized for the communications resources it provides its customers, but its Super Bowl campaign [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad