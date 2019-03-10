×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW TV Review: ‘David Makes Man’

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: OWN

Among the new series screening at South by Southwest is “David Makes Man,” presenting its first episode before a bow on OWN this August. While the episode represents only a glimpse of the show to come, it’s promising — both for OWN and for the South by Southwest confab — that this show is, from its first moments, quite so lived-in and credible. It joins, on Oprah Winfrey’s dedicated network, a suite of accomplished dramas including “Queen Sugar”; at the Austin festival, it’s a welcome step outside pure genre, and into a world in which the concerns of young black boys are paramount.

The first TV project from playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, an Oscar-winner for “Moonlight,” tracks the code-switching life of David (the gifted young actor Akili McDowell), a young man who works hard in school and harder at trying to balance the many requirements of his life, including a sort of street apprenticeship with dealer Sky (Isaiah Johnson). David’s home life is challenging, both on its merits (his mother, played by Alana Arenas, isn’t using anymore, but has to work too hard and be away for too long) and for the contrast it provides to his life at an elite magnet school. In the show’s pilot, David deals with things he’s long known — his family’s somewhat precarious situation, the fact that he can’t triangulate between school and the streets forever — with new revelations about just how much even the most comfortably situated of his classmates are hiding, too.

More Reviews

McCraney is working within a familiar milieu — here, as in “Moonlight,” we are plunged into a section of the Miami metro area in which black and brown faces predominate. And here, again, we watch the battle for a young man’s soul, one in which a drug dealer is on the side of the angels. But TV presents the opportunity to build a world, and — though stilted in moments — interactions with a teacher played by Phylicia Rashad suggest a universe that “Moonlight,” with its focus on its protagonist’s tightly bound inner life, wasn’t trying to find. This viewer, at least, remains curious and eager to see more of David’s story, one that is told with élan and confidence and played with preternatural skill. South by Southwest is lucky to have “David Makes Man”; should the series continue on the path its pilot sets, viewers seeking a well-told story about life among economically struggling people of color, one still too rarely told, will soon enough be able to count themselves lucky too.

‘David Makes Man.’ OWN. One episode screened for review.

Cast: Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles, Phylicia Rashad, Nathaniel McIntyre, Cayden Williams, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger

Executive Producers: Tarell Alvin McCraney, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey

SXSW TV Review: 'David Makes Man'

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • 'David Makes Man' Review: OWN Series

    SXSW TV Review: 'David Makes Man'

    Among the new series screening at South by Southwest is “David Makes Man,” presenting its first episode before a bow on OWN this August. While the episode represents only a glimpse of the show to come, it’s promising — both for OWN and for the South by Southwest confab — that this show is, from [...]

  • Abbi Jacobson, Ilana GlazerPrime Video Blue

    'Broad City' Brings SXSW to Tears With Finale Screening of Groundbreaking Series

    “Broad City” has seen its fair share of breakups, but perhaps none more painful than when co-creator Abbi Jacobson asked Comedy Central President Kent Alterman to coffee. That’s where they had “the talk.” “I did it at Blue Bottle coffee,” Jacobson whispered shamefully into her microphone at the SXSW screening of her groundbreaking series’ final [...]

  • Jed Allan Dead: Soap Opera Favorite

    Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

    Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Readies May Launch of Streaming-Video Service

    NBC News already pumps out stories and headlines via broadcast and cable TV. Soon it will do so on a sustained basis via streaming video. The NBCUniversal unit plans to launch NBC News Now, a free ad-supported news service that will transmit via broadband and is free to anyone, no matter whether they subscribe to [...]

  • Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson Shine in

    TV Review: 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul'

    Booking anyone at all to appear in an Aretha Franklin tribute is an act of nerve, since she was arguably the one performer in pop music history who can be said to have had no real peers as a singer, even in her day, much less ours. With that as a given, “Aretha! A Grammy [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss arrives for the world

    SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

    “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.” Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say [...]

  • Charlize Theron arrives for the world

    Charlize Theron Has 'Empathy' for Megyn Kelly After Playing Her in Roger Ailes Movie

    It was long after Roger Ailes allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her that Megyn Kelly went public with her story about the disgraced former Fox News CEO. She explained that she confided in a supervisor but was advised keep quiet and just avoid Ailes if she could. “In retrospect, it was terrible advice,” Kelly said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad