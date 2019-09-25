×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ABC’s ‘Stumptown’ Starring Cobie Smulders

The promising new drama also stars Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy and a grimy Portland, Oregon.

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's Stumptown." - Dex Parios - a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of - works as a PI in Portland, Oregon. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own, finding herself at odds with the police and in the firing line of criminals, on the series premiere of "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/David Bukach)COBIE SMULDERS
CREDIT: ABC
With:
Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy.

A disaffected veteran with a taste for whiskey, gambling, taking unnecessary risks and one-night stands is a familiar archetype, but chances are that the person you just imagined fitting that description was a grizzled man. In “Stumptown,” ABC’s new drama based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novel, that character instead comes to us in the form of a ferocious Cobie Smulders, and is better off for it.

Broke and in denial of her lingering PTSD, Dex (Smulders) is busy trying not to circle the drain while supporting her brother (Cole Sibius), who has Down Syndrome. Then she gets enlisted by her unfriendly neighborhood casino owner (Tantoo Cardinal) to track down her kidnapped granddaughter — who, as it so happens, is also the daughter of Dex’s ex-boyfriend, who died in her arms in Afghanistan. It’s a tangled web, and one Dex has zero patience for even as she has a hard time resisting it (much to the chagrin of her concerned best friend, played by a criminally underused Jake Johnson). It isn’t too long before she collides with local police who don’t approve of her off-book methods, but at least one of them (Michael Ealy) is impressed with her skills. Flirting, violence, an infinitesimal growth ensue. With only one episode to go on, it’s hard to say how “Stumptown” will handle its upcoming cases of the week, or if it will shade Dex out beyond her cliched basics. But there are a couple standout elements of the show that point towards a more promising season than not.

More Reviews

For one, “Stumptown” immediately looks and feels different than a typically sterile network drama. Dex’s corner of Portland, Oregon is grimy and lit with cheap fluorescent bulbs. Director James Griffiths, whose resume is otherwise packed with comedies, will even occasionally break up the flow of the action with handheld shots to keep things as disorienting as they feel for Dex as she careens from one disaster to the next. Giving the show its own restless and grim visual language that mirrors the graphic novel’s own is a quick and smart way to establish “Stumptown” as its own animal. A running gag involving Dex’s car randomly playing tracks from an old mixtape is occasionally transcendent — the frenetic cold open set to “Sweet Caroline” is a hell of a way to open a series — and sometimes gimmicky, but at the very least, it provides some badly needed levity for the otherwise dour Dex to grab onto.

“Stumptown” would be smart to give Dex more jokes to crack, or at least some sharper wit beyond expressing her own ennui, because of the actor portraying her. As seen on “How I Met Your Mother” and beyond, Smulders is an extremely sharp and capable performer who’s especially good at finding humor in characters who take themselves just a little too seriously. Watching her whale on petty crime jerks who never see it coming is genuinely satisfying. But if “Stumptown” wants viewers to invest in Dex for years to come, it won’t just lean on Smulders’ charisma, but draw inspiration from it to make Dex feel like more of a person and less of a logline.

“Stumptown” premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10 pm on ABC.

One episode watched for review.

Popular on Variety

TV Review: ABC's 'Stumptown' Starring Cobie Smulders

Production: Executive producers: Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, Justin Greenwood.

Cast: Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy.

More TV

  • Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for

    Variety's TV Critics Break Down the Highs and Lows of 2019 Emmys

    It may have been a listless ceremony, but the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards picked up steam as a bevy of surprise winners came to dominate the evening. These fresh faces livened up the occasion, but it remains to be seen whether their victories mean a fundamental shift in the way the Television Academy votes is [...]

  • Ray Romano

    Ray Romano Joins HBO Max Comedy Series 'Made for Love'

    Ray Romano will star opposite Cristin Milioti in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series “Made for Love.” The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. Milioti will play Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    TV Review: ABC's 'Stumptown' Starring Cobie Smulders

    A disaffected veteran with a taste for whiskey, gambling, taking unnecessary risks and one-night stands is a familiar archetype, but chances are that the person you just imagined fitting that description was a grizzled man. In “Stumptown,” ABC’s new drama based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novel, that character instead comes to us in the form [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW

    Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. Scour Cities for Talent in 'Rhythm + Flow' (Watch)

    A new trailer for Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” the streamer’s first music competition series, shows judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris scouring for undiscovered talent in major cities Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.  The 10-episode series, which will be released over a period of three weeks — The Auditions [...]

  • John Stamos, Graham Phillips Cast in

    John Stamos, Graham Phillips Cast in ABC's 'The Little Mermaid Live'

    John Stamos and Graham Phillips have been cast in ABC’s upcoming live musical “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” Stamos will reprise his role as the eccentric French cook Chef Louis in the one-night only special televised event. He previously portrayed the part during a Hollywood Bowl production of the classic [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Empire' Returns Low, 'This

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Returns Low, 'This Is Us' Wins Tuesday

    “This Is Us” may have returned empty handed from the Emmys, but the NBC smash hit hasn’t lost its place atop the ratings charts. The season 4 premiere scored a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 7.7 million total viewers on Tuesday night, comfortably winning the night and almost matching the rating put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad