×

TV Review: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
STRANGER THINGS season 3
CREDIT: Netflix

The debut of “Stranger Things” in 2016 marked the first real, huge streaming TV phenomenon. Other Netflix shows had made an impression before: “House of Cards” in 2013 and “Orange Is the New Black” shortly thereafter proved that streaming was coming for cable’s gig, hard. But it was the nostalgia grabs and exhilarating monster chases of “Stranger Things” that truly exploded in the zeitgeist — which is the only concrete factor we have to go on, given Netflix’s famous reticence to disclose viewership numbers. 

Without a ton of pre-release press (the better to maintain its mystique), the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” seemed to pop out of nowhere — a burst of a summer blockbuster sliced into palatable “chapters” like an addictive page-turner of an adventure book. Its 1983 setting, complete with myriad throwback references, was perfectly calibrated to tap into the significant strain of TV and movie fans who yearn for the onscreen “Goonies” adventures (or even star Winona Ryder) of their youth. For a while, it was just about impossible to escape the show’s signature images: its intrepid Dungeons and Dragons party (played by Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo), a frantic mother (Ryder) and surly sheriff (David Harbour) decoding a wall of blinking lights, telekinetic heroine Eleven (breakout Millie Bobby Brown) glaring with a shorn head, steadily bleeding nose, and perhaps an Eggo waffle for extra strength. 

More Reviews

The second season, which dropped on Halloween in 2017, tried hard to capture that original magic with a couple extra twists in the forms of hothead bully Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and his spunky kid sister Max (Sadie Sink). But the fact that the season was so highly anticipated inevitably spiked expectations so that when “Stranger Things” stumbled with a classic sequel blunder (“what if we did the same thing people loved so much last time, but bigger?”), it was even more of a disappointment.

Enter Season 3. While “Stranger Things” will always have its diehard fans, this season has far more to prove about the show’s overall longevity than any other. Debuting almost two years after season 2, but taking place several months after, the scrappy kids we first met three years ago are now gangly teens struggling to reconcile their childhood passions with their flailing hormones. Opposites-attract couple Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and introvert Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are spending their summer interning at the local paper, while exiled prom king Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) rolls his eyes scooping ice cream at Hawkins’ shiny new mall. Cary Elwes, an actor dogged by nostalgic fascination not unlike Ryder, taps in as the town’s slimy mayor and perpetual Hopper adversary. Hopper himself (Harbour) is gritting his teeth while Eleven, now officially dating Mike (Wolfhard), tests his patience and “keep the door three inches open at all costs” rule. 

As for what actually happens in season 3…well, it’s almost impossible to say. Literally. The list of “do not reveal” spoilers Netflix sent alongside advance episodes is as long as it is strategic, prohibiting me from so much as hinting at who (or what) the determined citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are up against this time. The less the “Stranger Things” audience knows going in, the more exciting its twists and turns may be, so goes the wisdom following the first season’s success.

What I can reveal is that by the time the final credits roll on season 3 (plus a post-credits scene you won’t want to miss), it’s made much more of a case for itself than season 2 ever did simply by trying to be something different. The mall especially proves to be a rewarding new location that sets the stage for more inventive battles. Even displacing the action from the spooky grays of late fall to the saturated heat of midsummer shifts the tone and challenges the directors to convey creeping unease through Technicolor sweat. Later scenes set in the manic frenzy of a Fourth of July carnival are so vivid you can smell the popcorn and funnel cake.

The summer 1984 setting also emphasizes time has irrefutably passed, and season 3 does interesting work as it grapples with that fact. For one: Will (Schnapp), traumatized from his time in the Upside Down and always the group’s most tender member, tries to slow his friends down as they obsess over girls. Steve tries to find his place in the world outside a high school hierarchy, challenged all the while by his unimpressed coworker, Robin (Maya Hawke). Max, a well-intentioned character who nonetheless often acts as a cipher for the ones around her, takes on the task of befriending and empowering Eleven, who’s still trying to find an identity all her own. (Does this include a shopping montage to “Material Girl”? You know it!) 

Three seasons deep, “Stranger Things” is also more comfortable leaning into character combinations that have proved successful in the past — like the enthusiastic odd couple pairing of Steve and Matarazzo’s Dustin — in order to break up the action into separate stories that eventually converge. Before their inevitable final reunion, the core cast is split into four factions with varying degrees of success. On the frustrating side lie Dyer and Heaton, solid but uninspired in an investigation that takes its sweet time connecting to everyone else, and Ryder and Harbour, who have a prickly chemistry that proves grating when isolated. (It’s unclear why Hopper also tends to cross the line from “charming grump” to “sour jerk” more this season, but he sure does.) Conversely, Sink and Brown tap into a giddy energy that makes a forced friendship feel more elastic and real, while Priah Ferguson, playing Lucas’ wry younger sister Erica, quickly justifies her convoluted entry into the main cast. Keery, who boasts the show’s best comic timing by a mile, gets a worthy scene partner in Hawke; their growing friendship is one of the season’s unequivocal highlights. 

Beyond that, there’s not much more I can say without incurring the wrath of Netflix’s Spoiler Upside Down. But rest assured: if I went into season 3 wondering how long “Stranger Things” can possibly keep this up, I left it assured that as long as the series keeps pushing beyond what initially made it work, it will have more story left in the tank yet. 

“Stranger Things” Season 3 drops Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.

TV Review: 'Stranger Things' Season 3

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • STRANGER THINGS season 3

    TV Review: 'Stranger Things' Season 3

    The debut of “Stranger Things” in 2016 marked the first real, huge streaming TV phenomenon. Other Netflix shows had made an impression before: “House of Cards” in 2013 and “Orange Is the New Black” shortly thereafter proved that streaming was coming for cable’s gig, hard. But it was the nostalgia grabs and exhilarating monster chases [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    TV Ratings: USA's World Cup Victory Over France Draws 6.3 Million Viewers

    The Women’s World Cup is making history, and not just in the sports world. Friday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal game – between USA and host nation France – drew more than 6.3 million viewers on Fox and Fox streaming sources, making it the most watched FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on record. On streaming [...]

  • Sophia Bush

    CBS Passes on Sophia Bush-Led Drama Pilot 'Surveillance'

    CBS is officially not moving forward with “Surveillance,” a much-buzzed-about spy drama pilot starring Sophia Bush. Sources had previously told Variety that the show had support within the network, but that it was not seen as a good fit for CBS. The drama had tested “through the roof,” they said. More Reviews Film Review: ‘The [...]

  • Loudest Voice Roger Ailes Miniseries

    Laurie Luhn Drops $750 Million Suit Over 'Loudest Voice'

    Laurie Luhn, the former Fox News staffer who made sexual abuse allegations against Roger Ailes, has dropped a $750 million lawsuit against Showtime over the forthcoming miniseries “Loudest Voice.” Luhn filed suit in January, accusing Showtime, Blumhouse and journalist Gabriel Sherman of violating her right to privacy. The suit alleged that Sherman was “cashing in” [...]

  • Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer - Preacher

    TV News Roundup: AMC Drops New 'Preacher' Season 4 Teaser

    In today’s TV news roundup, AMC releases a new teaser video and key art for Season 4 of “Preacher,” and “Wrong Man” gets picked up for Season 2 on Starz.  DATES More Reviews Film Review: ‘The Other Side of Heaven II: Fire of Faith’ TV Review: 'Stranger Things' Season 3 VH1’s new real estate docu-series [...]

  • Writers Guild Hits Back, Accuses Agents

    Writers Guild Accuses Agencies of Collusion in Cease-and-Desist Letter

    The Writers Guild of America has hit back at Hollywood agents with accusations of collusion following a pair of lawsuits alleging that the guild is abusing its collective bargaining authority. With the bitter standoff in its third month, the WGA brushed off recent suits by UTA and WME, calling them “meritless.” The guild sent a [...]

  • George R. R. Martin'Tolkien' film premiere,

    George R.R. Martin Doesn't Think His New Shows Will Ever Match the Success of 'Game of Thrones'

    When George R.R. Martin first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended he read “Adventures in the Screen Trade” by William Goldman, in which one of Goldman’s central maxims is “Nobody knows anything.” “My experience with ‘Game of Thrones’ just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don’t let anyone tell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad