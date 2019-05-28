×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: NBC’s ‘Songland’

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Songland NBC TV Review
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

“The Voice,” NBC’s durably low-pressure hang with four music superstars, airs in the spring and fall, but Blake Shelton needs at least some time away from his revolving chair. Enter “Songland,” produced by former “Voice” judge Adam Levine — a series that applies “The Voice’s” attitude of cheerful bonhomie between industry A-listers to the songwriting process. On “The Voice,” it’s singers who compete for the affections, and the notional mentorship, of stars; here, it’s scribes aiming to convince the stars to record their tracks.

Songland’s” first episode features John Legend (a panelist on the most recent season of “The Voice”), deciding which of a series of aspirants’ songs he’ll pick. The contestants perform their songs for Legend and for a panel of three professional songwriters before getting feedback and workshopping their songs to something Legend might actually want to record. Given only an hour with Legend (future episodes, we’re informed in an eye-popping scroll at the top of the episode, are to include everyone from Leona Lewis to the Jonas Brothers), the show opts not to dwell in negativity. The only writer who’s outright let go leaves because of simple genre incompatibility, not lack of talent. Neither does the show concern itself, consistently, with actionable or even meaningful advice. Legend tells one writer: “If I were writing a verse for it, I would think about melodies first, and then I would find words that told a story that I felt was both personal and universal at the same time.” Thanks, John!

More Reviews

To his credit, judge Ryan Tedder, a successful writer and producer, goes on to delineate exactly where the notes in the verses ought to fall for maximum impact. But there’s a certain dispiriting nature to that guidance, as there is when the other two judges, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, beam over the vastly-revised, unrecognizable songs that the aspirant songwriters bring forth near the episode’s end. One songwriter says she hopes that the mentors can help make her “rough draft” better, but this is less revision than gut renovation. The revamped songs, near episode’s end, feel a bit like patients on that old plastic-surgery reality show “The Swan.” Sure, they fit into the marketplace better, but the bumps and oddities were what made them human.

Insisting on a market-tested sort of perfection, the show runs up against the difficulty that there is no market niche it can fill, or that it cares to. Unlike on “The Voice,” where singers’ peculiarities are cherished and nurtured (these, putatively, are what might make them stars, though the show’s success rate is vanishingly low), “Songland” embraces the sublimation of whatever makes its writers themselves. It’s likely a very accurate depiction of what it takes not merely to break into a risk-averse industry but also to write songs for an artist with a clearly defined persona of his own. But that doesn’t make it, necessarily, TV worth turning your chair for.

“Songland.” NBC. May 28. One episode screened for review.

Executive Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, Adam Levine

TV Review: NBC's 'Songland'

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Songland NBC TV Review

    TV Review: NBC's 'Songland'

    “The Voice,” NBC’s durably low-pressure hang with four music superstars, airs in the spring and fall, but Blake Shelton needs at least some time away from his revolving chair. Enter “Songland,” produced by former “Voice” judge Adam Levine — a series that applies “The Voice’s” attitude of cheerful bonhomie between industry A-listers to the songwriting [...]

  • SONGLAND -- Pictured: (l-r) Shane McAnally,

    'Songland' Has Faith That Pop Writing Collaborations Make for Good TV-Land, Too

    On a Tuesday afternoon in March at NBC Universal Studios, an episode of “Songland” is being filmed, with judges Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean evaluating and reworking aspiring songwriters’ original material. The nitty-gritty of debating what can be done with the tunes to make them work is fairly intense. But there are more [...]

  • Lemmy KilmisterMotorhead in concert, The Pompano

    Motorhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ Named Greatest Gambling Song of All Time

    Earlier this month, online poker giant PokerStars asked 1,000 of its European customers to select their favorite poker-themed song from a list of choices. There were two finalists: Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” and Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades.” And according to the announcement, Motörhead’s 1980 classic “not only won, but crushed” Gaga’s breakthrough hit from 2008. [...]

  • Booksmart

    Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrities Urge Audiences to Go See 'Booksmart'

    “Booksmart” soared after its South by Southwest debut with glowing reviews, with some critics hailing it as the next classic teen comedy. But that didn’t translate to box office success in its first weekend. It opened to $8.7 million, far behind comedies like “Superbad” that it’s been compared to. But some celebrities, including Taylor Swift, [...]

  • Audrey Morissey Songland

    'Songland' and 'The Voice' Showrunner Leads Surge of Women Producing Competition Shows

    Audrey Morrissey can’t stop the feeling. The showrunner and executive producer of NBC’s “The Voice” spends most of her professional life thinking about songs. She thinks about the new and not-so-new tunes that should be in the repertoire of her hit singing-competition series. She thinks about how music can be a signpost for shifts in [...]

  • Songland NBC TV Review

    BMG Lands Recording, Publishing Contract With NBC's 'Songland'

    Songwriters competing on the new NBC show “Songland,” which premieres tonight, will see their music released through BMG. The company announced a global recordings and publishing partnership with the show. BMG will serve as worldwide distributor for Songland Records and its publishing arm will administer the show’s publishing company, called Eligible Music. Original music is [...]

  • apple music

    Apple Sued Over Alleged iTunes Privacy Violations

    Apple has been sued by three consumers who allege that the company violated their privacy by sharing information about their music listening habits with third parties. The lawsuit, which was filed late last week in California, alleges that Apple has been selling this type of data directly, while also giving iOS app developers access to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad