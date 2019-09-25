×

TV Review: ‘Perfect Harmony’ Starring Bradley Whitford

The new NBC sitcom makes quick work of a familiar premise.

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
PERFECT HARMONY -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rizwan Manji as Reverend Jax, Geno Segers as Shep, Will Greenberg as Wayne, Bradley Whitford as Arthur, Anna Camp as Ginny, Tymberlee Hill as Adams -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Justin Lubin/NBC
With:
Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

With fewer than 25 minutes to introduce a compelling story and cast of characters, the makers of broadcast-network comedy pilots have one of the hardest jobs in television. It’s no wonder, then, that so many turn to familiar shortcuts and archetypes in order to get through all the necessary exposition as quickly as possible. The trick is finding ways to intrigue beyond the basics and show some hint of unique personality, besides. “Perfect Harmony,” NBC’s new comedy about a scrappy church choir entering the competitive circuit, acquits itself pretty well by the end of its first episode — especially because it somehow speeds through enough plot to fuel an entire season of “Glee” (the most obvious reference point for “Perfect Harmony”).

Lesley Wake Webster’s script wastes no time introducing us to Arthur (executive producer Bradley Whitford), a cantankerous former choral director who left Princeton for his Kentucky wife, who’s since died and left him surlier than ever. Within just a few minutes, Arthur stumbles into a scattered choir rehearsal, excoriates everyone present, passes out drunk, and wakes up to a job offer. From there, the episode becomes a blur of character portraits, most notably Anna Camp’s determined single mom Ginny, Geno Segers’ gentle giant (who’s in love with Ginny) and Rizwan Manji as the well-meaning reverend whose pop culture references are all pointedly censored. Camp in particular quickly finds her own peppy groove opposite Whitford, while Manji gets some of the pilot’s biggest laughs. Hopefully comedian Tymberlee Hill, tapping in as an alto in denial, will get far more to do going forward.

More Reviews

But the pilot belongs squarely to Arthur, which might have backfired were it not for Whitford. The part of a know-it-all guy swaggering in to impart his superior knowledge is a time-honored TV tradition, but also a very tired one, so the moments that Whitford takes to show Arthur’s reluctantly human side aren’t just a relief, but necessary. They’re also, as anyone who’s seen a similar premise knows, rather inevitable. So even if this introductory episode feels a little rushed, it’s frankly promising that “Perfect Harmony” isn’t bothering to pretend like Arthur is going to be impenetrable forever. Might as well fast forward to the part where he lets these earnest underdogs into his life so the cast and characters alike can settle in and help the show find a more singular voice.

“Perfect Harmony” premieres Thursday, September 26 at 8:30 pm on NBC.

One episode watched for review.

Popular on Variety

TV Review: 'Perfect Harmony' Starring Bradley Whitford

Production: Executive producers: Lesley Wake Webster, Jason Winer, Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler.

Cast: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

More TV

  • Billy Porter - Outstanding Lead Actor

    Billy Porter Set to Make TV Directorial Debut With 'Pose' Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly-minted Emmy winner Billy Porter can soon add another accomplishment to his resume: television director. Porter is set to direct an episode of FX’s “Pose” during its third season, Variety has learned. No word yet on which episode Porter will be helming or when the episode will head into production. More Reviews Film Review: 'Black and [...]

  • PERFECT HARMONY -- "Pilot" Episode 101

    TV Review: 'Perfect Harmony' Starring Bradley Whitford

    With fewer than 25 minutes to introduce a compelling story and cast of characters, the makers of broadcast-network comedy pilots have one of the hardest jobs in television. It’s no wonder, then, that so many turn to familiar shortcuts and archetypes in order to get through all the necessary exposition as quickly as possible. The [...]

  • Justice Smith

    Justice Smith Among 10 Cast in HBO Max High School Pilot 'Generation'

    The upcoming HBO Max pilot “Generation” has found its main cast. Justice Smith, Michael Johnston, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Nava Mau, Haley Sanchez, Nathanya Alexander, Lukita Maxwell, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sam Trammel have all been cast in the pilot. It follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and [...]

  • Exclusive - Premium Rates Apply. Outside

    ‘Fleabag’ Star Andrew Scott Cast as Lead in Showtime Patricia Highsmith Series

    After blessing the television world with his “hot priest,” Andrew Scott is about to make viewers sweat some more. The “Fleabag” star has been cast as the titular lead in “Ripley,” a drama based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels, which has been handed an eight-episode series order at Showtime. More Reviews Film Review: [...]

  • Ghost Rider

    Hulu Not Moving Forward With Marvel Series 'Ghost Rider'

    Hulu has decided not to move forward with Marvel’s “Ghost Rider,” a live action series that had been set to star Gabriel Luna, Variety has learned. The split was due to a creative impasse, according to a source familiar with the situation. More Reviews Film Review: 'Black and Blue' TV Review: 'Perfect Harmony' Starring Bradley [...]

  • BMI Ups Key Film/TV Music Exec

    BMI Ups Key Film/TV Music Exec Doreen Ringer-Ross to Creative Relations VP Role

    BMI announced Wednesday that the performing right organization’s most visible executive in the Hollywood community, Doreen Ringer-Ross, has been elevated to a newly created position, vice president of creative relations, reflecting further programs and events she’s expected to spearhead as she continues to be the top liaison with film and TV composers. Her former job [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad