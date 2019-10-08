×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Nancy Drew’

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Drew
CREDIT: Robert Falconer/The CW

In a roundabout way, “Twin Peaks” may be the most influential show in today’s teen TV. 

It’s roundabout because it’s not actually “Twin Peaks,” David Lynch’s brilliant, flawed soap opera about trauma, Americana, and, ultimately, itself that’s doing the influencing. The CW’s “Riverdale,” loosely based on the Archie Comics series, cracked the code that what people wanted was a show that had Twin Peaks flavor — small-town quirk, winking awareness of its own outsizedness, affected nostalgia existing right next door to cynical contemporaneity — even if it wasn’t interested in, and couldn’t achieve, actual Lynch.

In borrowing from “Riverdale,” the new CW series “Nancy Drew” is borrowing from this imaginary “Twin Peaks.” Like its network-mate, it is leveraging an intellectual property known for its squareness and pumping it with raunch and an overstated air of enigma. Which wouldn’t matter if it were interesting. But “Nancy Drew” isn’t just dull, it has the misfortune of following another dull show that is much like it. 

Here, the milieu is slightly aged up from “Riverdale” — Kennedy McMann plays a young woman who ought, according to her life plan, to be in college, but who tanked her classes after the death of her mother and who is now stuck at home. We meet her, in a voice-over that attempts to mask just how much narrative work it has to do with a sort of breezy, over-it attitude, in an assignation with Ned Nickerson (who is, in the mystery book series that began in 1930, Nancy’s nice-guy boyfriend). As with so much else here, it feels like a basely obvious attempt to get attention for edge and transgressiveness where little really exists: If a CW show not based on a book series known for its appropriateness for young girl early readers began with a sex scene, would anyone care? 

“Nancy Drew” gets its jolt from the fact that it depicts Nancy Drew, a character even those unfamiliar likely perceive as prudish thanks to its time period and to a kiddie-film Emma Roberts adaptation from a decade ago. It’s a cheap and unearned bit of electricity, and one that tapers off as it becomes increasingly clear that “Nancy Drew’s” vision for how to modify its main character and her world extend no further than, well, “Riverdale,” with a central mystery rooted in the supernatural and with a socialite victim that both feel borrowed from the spooky and rigorously class-stratified world elsewhere on the CW’s air. 

Given the degree to which “Nancy Drew” attempts to coast by on sheer attitude, it should come as no surprise that the mystery is fundamentally uninteresting and that Nancy’s friends, in the show’s first two hours, are undistinguished. The show is less a series with characters and plot than an attempt at a haunted mood. It may get there at times by sheer, relentless effort. But unlike the best of TV, including its second-degree influences, “Nancy Drew” won’t haunt you for even a moment after the episode ends. 

“Nancy Drew.” The CW. Oct. 9. Two episodes screened for review.

Cast: Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf, Alvina August.

Executive Producers: Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski. 

TV Review: 'Nancy Drew'

More TV

  • Nancy Drew

    TV Review: 'Nancy Drew'

    In a roundabout way, “Twin Peaks” may be the most influential show in today’s teen TV.  It’s roundabout because it’s not actually “Twin Peaks,” David Lynch’s brilliant, flawed soap opera about trauma, Americana, and, ultimately, itself that’s doing the influencing. The CW’s “Riverdale,” loosely based on the Archie Comics series, cracked the code that what [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Committee Denies Protests Over Gabrielle Carteris' Re-Election

    SAG-AFTRA’s national election committee has denied all protests over the re-election of Gabrielle Carteris to the SAG-AFTRA presidency in August. Carteris won the contest handily to remain as top elected officer of the performers union with 13,537 votes, or 44% of ballots cast, compared to 10,682 for Matthew Modine; 5,048 for Jane Austin; 1,096 for [...]

  • All American -- "Speak Ya Clout"--

    'All American' Season 2 Scores Three Additional Episodes at CW

    CW drama “All American” has been picked up for an additional three episodes. The show’s sophomore season will now consist of 16 episodes total. That is in line with the first season of the high school football series, which was also 16 episodes. The second season debuted on Monday night, netting a 0.3 rating in [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres George W. Bush

    Ellen DeGeneres Defends George W. Bush Friendship: 'We're All Different'

    Ellen DeGeneres has responded to online criticism after a photo of the daytime talk-show host seated next to former president George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game Sunday received wide circulation. During her monologue on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, DeGeneres explained that Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, invited [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    Live+7 Ratings for Premiere Week: 'Prodigal Son,' 'Stumptown' Top New Shows

    Fox’s “Prodigal Son” and ABC’s “Stumptown” have emerged as the top two new shows in the ratings after seven days of delayed viewing. The former grew 80% from a 1.0 to a 1.8 rating in Live+7, while the latter grew a whopping 143% from a 0.7 in Live+Same Day to a 1.7. “This Is Us,” [...]

  • viacom logo

    Viacom Launches Paramount Plus, Noggin on Amazon Prime Video in Mexico

    Continuing Paramount’s immersion in a SVOD world, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) has confirmed a agreement to add two SVOD services – Paramount Plus and Noggin, Nick Jr.’s learning service – to Amazon Prime Video’s lineup in Mexico. The move comes as, in a separate announcement, as Paramount Channel Latinoamerica confirmed all on Tuesday that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad