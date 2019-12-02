×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘The Moodys’

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Moodys Fox
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox
With:
Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud
Release Date:
Dec 4, 2019

The stakes for holiday entertainment are a bit different than for entertainment generally: Given that Christmas programming is generally intended to place the viewer in a cozy state of mind, the urgency of creating characters with whom one wants to spend time is paramount. This is a less apt venue for roguishness than for cuddliness. Exceptions can be made, of course — but one isn’t earned by “The Moodys,” a new Fox limited series that depicts the holidays among a Chicago family as an enmity-fueled slog. 

Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins play the parents of a spread-out nuclear family, whose adult children reconvene for a Christmas that seems carried out by rote. The jibes play out with no sense of pleasure other than that granted by relentless repetition: One son (Francois Arnaud) is frittering away his life pursuing a creative dream, another (Jay Baruchel) is a waste of space living at home still, and the daughter (Chelsea Frei) tends to put on weight when grieving a relationship — as she is through the show’s run. The potential audience for a trio of siblings joylessly mocking each other’s metabolisms and job prospects is unclear — who wants to spend time in a Christmas this unpleasantly rife with meanness and pettiness, and at which so little happens

That’s the thing: Nastiness is all the Moodys have. (At least the Bundys, the family at the heart of Fox’s early-days smash “Married… with Children,” which this show fitfully recalls, had some situation to their comedy.) When Perkins’s Ann takes a rifle and shoots the ornament off her own Christmas tree, it carries little weight: Though there are certain dramas foregrounded in her family’s holiday this year (a health crisis, various breakups), the fact that the Moodys aren’t doing a good job of celebrating together seems to come as little surprise. When, so dug in are the lines along which they insult one another, did they ever? 

All of which adds up to a holiday watch that lacks either the uplift of a Netflix or Hallmark movie — which has its place — or the slyness and bite of more subversive Christmas fare. Even darker holiday movies end in a place where one is glad one spent the time with the family in question. At the end of time spent with the Moodys, one’s simply ready to leave. 

TV Review: 'The Moodys'

Fox. Six episodes (all screened for review). Running time: 30 MIN.

Production: Executive Producers: Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Tad Quill, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows.

Cast: Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, Jay Baruchel, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, Gerry Dee, Ulka Simone Mohanty, Megan Park.

More TV

  • Kris Jenner

    TV News Roundup: Kendall and Kris Jenner Team with Quibi for New Celebrity Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, Comedy Central announces the premiere date of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and BBC America announces “Doctor Who’s” Season 12 premiere date. DATES BET Plus’s new legal thriller, “Sacrifice,” starring Paula Patton (“Precious”) premieres Dec. 19. Patton stars as Daniella, an entertainment lawyer with a bad reputation who is at [...]

  • The Moodys Fox

    TV Review: 'The Moodys'

    The stakes for holiday entertainment are a bit different than for entertainment generally: Given that Christmas programming is generally intended to place the viewer in a cozy state of mind, the urgency of creating characters with whom one wants to spend time is paramount. This is a less apt venue for roguishness than for cuddliness. [...]

  • Prosecuting Evil

    'Prosecuting Evil' Director Barry Avrich on the Race to Complete Nuremburg Trial Doc

    Ben Ferencz is a name you should know. He should be a known hero, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient. But unless you’ve seen a particular “60 Minutes” interview or “Prosecuting Evil” on Netflix, you may never have heard of him. It was while watching the “60 Minutes” interview that director Barry Avrich heard about Ferencz’s [...]

  • Mrs Raffles concept art

    Alison Hume to Script Singapore-set Historical Adventure 'Mrs Raffles'

    The adventures of Stamford Raffles, a British statesman and founder of modern Singapore, is to be told through the perspective of his wives in “Mrs Raffles.” The independently produced series has attached British writer Alison Hume (BBC’s “Rocket Man,” Tiger Aspect’s “Summerhill”) as lead writer and showrunner. The project is an adaptation of “Olivia & [...]

  • 'The Mandalorian': Bryce Dallas Howard on

    'The Mandalorian': Inside the Baby Yoda Sipping Soup Meme With Bryce Dallas Howard

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first four episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” Bryce Dallas Howard was the latest name to take the director’s chair for Episode 4 of “The Mandalorian,” titled “Sanctuary,” following in her father Ron Howard’s footsteps into the “Star Wars” [...]

  • Quinta Brunson

    Quinta Brunson to Star in HBO Max Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment

    Quinta Brunson is set to star in a single-camera comedy series that has received a put pilot commitment at streamer HBO Max, Variety has learned. Brunson co-wrote the untitled half-hour project with Michelle Nader in addition to starring. It is about ambitious millennial flying up the ladder at a media startup company who is unexpectedly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad