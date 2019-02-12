×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Miracle Workers’

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miracle Workers TBS
CREDIT: Curtis Baker

What if Earth were just an accident, created by someone who never had any idea what the hell they were doing?

So goes the wild, existentially startling premise for “Miracle Workers,” TBS’ new limited comedy series based on Simon Rich’s book “What in God’s Name.” The show is sharp, absurd and empathetic when you least expect it (a combination that will surprise no one who tuned in to Rich’s delightfully weird FX comedy “Man Seeking Woman”). It casts Steve Buscemi — also acting as executive producer — in the role of a dimwitted slacker God. The combination of his strange ideas, lofty ambitions and utter lack of finesse resulted in Earth, which became the laughingstock of the entire galaxy. (Worse were the eight other useless planets he tried first, with frozen rock Pluto a particular object of bemused disdain.)

So while this God may technically be almighty, he nonetheless spends his days padding around his cavernous apartment, frittering away his forever while warehouses of Heaven employees do the granular work of keeping his defective creation operational. In a slyly pointed piece of satire, the God of “Miracle Workers” is basically a delinquent billionaire who puts his vast company on autopilot, only occasionally stepping in to throw a tantrum that makes things more difficult for those who are actually trying to get things done.

More Reviews

It’s a role that perfectly hews to Buscemi’s specific comedy strengths. His version of God is strange and off-putting but also painfully earnest, often revealing a surprise, naive sweetness that keeps him from becoming too flat a caricature. But for as fun as Buscemi is, what makes “Miracle Workers” so good is that it isn’t really about God or the moral implications of there being a Heaven — as is the case on NBC’s “The Good Place,” an inevitable comparison. Instead, the show largely centers on a core group of Heaven’s workers, who are sometimes called “angels” but are more accurately just flawed people who were randomly assigned to Heaven Inc. after death and are now trying to make something of their monotonous afterlives.

When corporate cog Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) gets more bored than normal, she stumbles into a high-stakes bet with her fed-up employer. If she can’t make two awkward humans (Sasha Compere and Jon Bass) fall in love, Earth will explode. Desperate, she enlists the help of Craig (Daniel Radcliffe), a shy workhorse who’s been manning the Prayers department by himself for years, rarely daring to get more ambitious than guide a gust of wind to help someone find their keys.

As the show’s anchors, Viswanathan (a standout in last year’s teen sex comedy “Blockers”) and Radcliffe (an executive producer who plainly relishes the chance to try some bizarre comedy on for size) play wonderfully off each other. Viswanathan’s blunt delivery balances Radcliffe’s stuttering in such a way that neither becomes too overwhelming. They also manage to ground a complex premise in something approaching reality.

Eventually, to save the planet, they have to call for backup in the form of Sanjay (Karan Soni) and Rosie (Lolly Adefope), God’s personal assistants, whose considerable talents have been wasted on tending to his every ridiculous whim. With this unlikely team, “Miracle Workers” becomes a surprising and very funny workplace comedy — complete with coffee runs and co-worker crushes — that happens to take place in Heaven. 

Whether it’s focusing on God, his dysfunctional angels or his oblivious human creations, the series tackles the universal plight of what it means to seek connection in a world whose only constant is chaos. It loves a silly joke (keep your eyes peeled for background gags), but that perspective keeps the show from collapsing. Ultimately, the small miracle of “Miracle Workers” is that it launches past any obvious gimmicks to favor incisive punchlines that find humor and warmth in the most unusual — and undeniably fascinating — places.

Comedy, 30 mins. Premieres Tuesday February 12 at 10:30 pm on TBS.

Cast: Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Lolly Adefope, Sasha Compere, Jon Bass

Crew: Executive producers: Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer.

Related: 

TV Review: Daniel Radcliffe in 'Miracle Workers'

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad