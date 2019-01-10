×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Informer’

While it's at times glutted with incident, 'Informer' still makes for a compelling and, finally, rewarding binge.

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sophie Mutevelian

The trouble with the format popular among British dramas — a scant number of episodes, standing alone or else subject to years’-long hiatuses between installments — is that fans are bound to be left wanting more. But for everyone who felt a hankering for more propulsive counterterrorism drama after the recent Netflix import “Bodyguard,” with its relatively meager six episodes, can be comforted by Amazon’s “Informer.” Like “Bodyguard,” it’s been brought over from a first airing in the U.K. (where it played on the BBC), and like that show, too, it foregrounds a transporting, granular depiction of contemporary London. While it’s at times glutted with incident and could use a bit less complication and a bit more springy tension, it still makes for a compelling and, finally, rewarding binge.

The story begins with a crystalline moment of horror, as a pair of Londoners’ seeming meet-cute is interrupted by an act of terror. We then flash back to an earlier time, though not one whose connection to that violence is clear; there are endless narrative turns between the story’s outset and the climactic horror. Young Raza Shar (Nabhaan Rizwan), an appealing screen presence with a sweet smile and an unfortunate ability to get caught up in mischief, is arrested for drug possession in the show’s early going. He’s recruited as a source within London’s underworld by Gabe Waters (Paddy Considine), a cop whose interest in Raza is less as fellow human in a law-enforcement struggle than as a tool he can use until his value is exhausted. Raza’s growing struggle to meet the onerous demands of his new role plays against Gabe’s own percolating trauma from years undercover, and against the landscape of a bustling East London landscape rife with both melting-pot diversity and racial tensions. It’s a landscape that, more often than not, feels compellingly, vibrantly real.

More Reviews

That “more often than not” accounts for moments in which the landing isn’t quite stuck; “Informer” pushes Raza so deep into the city’s darker side that certain interactions can feel less-than-credible. And while Bel Powley does her best to save a part that’s both twitchily crammed with tics and a tad underwritten, her cop character never manages to compel as much as her partner on the beat, played by Considine. Between that, certain plot twists that push credulity, and a zealously committed score, viewers may end “Informer” feeling like, contrary to the show’s British-ly tight six-episode run, there’s been a bit more free-floating manic energy than had been strictly required.

But, more than most, this is a show that rewards giving oneself over to its general mood if not its story in every particular. “Informer” is propulsive and boasts two leads, Rizwan and Considine, at the peak of their abilities; it’s every bit an exciting answer to the American crime procedural, shows that themselves are not credible in every moment but that build out moods of rich possibility. Throughout “Informer,” one feels just about anything could happen to its characters. This show’s heedless willingness to embrace narrative risk means more than its occasional wrong steps, and makes for an experience well worth trying.

“Informer.” Jan. 11. 60 mins. Six episodes (all watched for review). 

Cast: Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan, Bel Powley, Jessica Raine, Sunetra, Sarker, Reiss Jeram, Paul Tylak, Sharon D. Clarke, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Mim Shaikh, Stanley Townsend, Arsher Ali, Arinzé Kene, Nell Hudson

Executive Producers: Nicolas Brown, Sam Mendes, Julie Pastor, Elizabeth Kilgarriff (for BBC)

Created and written by: Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani

Directed by: Jonny Campbell

TV Review: 'Informer'

More TV

  • 'Informer' Review: Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan

    TV Review: 'Informer'

    The trouble with the format popular among British dramas — a scant number of episodes, standing alone or else subject to years’-long hiatuses between installments — is that fans are bound to be left wanting more. But for everyone who felt a hankering for more propulsive counterterrorism drama after the recent Netflix import “Bodyguard,” with its relatively [...]

  • The Masked Singer Costume Designer

    Meet the 'Masked Singer' Costume Designer Behind Those Elaborate Looks

    Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is a talent competition with a difference. The series, which drew 9.2 million viewers in its Jan. 2 debut, is not looking to find America’s next big star. Instead, it’s about hiding them as they perform covers of chart-toppers in masquerade. Twelve celebs compete, with one singer eliminated each week as identities [...]

  • Gary Levine, Jana Winograde Named Showtime

    Gary Levine, Jana Winograde Named Showtime Co-Presidents of Entertainment

    Gary Levine and Jana Winograde have been named co-presidents of entertainment at Showtime Networks, the company announced Thursday. The pair will develop and supervise all Showtime programming, including comedy, drama, unscripted, documentaries and film, overseeing production, program operations, business affairs, casting, scheduling, research and home entertainment. They will also be liaisons to CBS’ international and domestic [...]

  • Andrew Rannells photgraphed by Amanda Jones

    Andrew Rannells on Comparisons Between 'Black Monday,' 'Book of Mormon' and His Own Life

    Thespian Andrew Rannells is well-known for originating the role of Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway, as well as appearing as Elijah on HBO’s “Girls.” Now the multi-talented performer not only lends his voice to Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth” and stars opposite Don Cheadle in Showtime’s Wall Street comedy “Black Monday,” [...]

  • Al Pacino God Looked Away

    Al Pacino Near Deal to Star in Drama Series 'The Hunt' at Amazon

    Al Pacino is close to closing a deal to star in the upcoming drama series “The Hunt” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed with sources. Should the deal close, it would mark Pacino’s first regular television role in his long and storied career. Amazon declined to comment. More Reviews Film Review: 'A Dog's Way Home' Pacino has previously [...]

  • Screen Ireland Chief James Hickey to

    Screen Ireland Chief James Hickey to Step Down in June

    James Hickey is leaving Screen Ireland after serving two terms as its chief executive. Hickey, who has been in the post since 2011, signed on for a second term in 2016 and said Thursday that he would leave when that term expires in June. In a letter to the industry, Hickey wrote that it was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad