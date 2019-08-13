×

TV Review: ‘Our Boys’

"Our Boys" is paced with a punishing slowness, but rewards with tough insights into politics and hate.

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

HBO recently landed a surprise smash in “Chernobyl,” which that used recent history to deliver a potent, tart message. The Israeli project “Our Boys,” another limited series from the cabler which premiered Monday night, is less immediately accessible, but has similar goals: To dig into a story in recent memory and to find within it both drama and a thesis statement.

This story centers on the 2014 disappearance of Mohammed, a young Palestinian (Ram Masarweh), who goes missing shortly after three Israeli Jewish boys are kidnapped and killed. The case smacks of vengeance and comes to be revealed as a story not just of kidnapping or murder but of horrific abuse. It brings the prejudices of all parties it touches into the light, too, as when an Israeli cop declares, “I know Israeli racism, but Jews don’t do something like this.” It seems impossible to the nation’s ruling class that some of their own might be culpable — a distinction drawn yet clearer through a televised speech in which Benjamin Netanyahu declares “a deep and wide moral abyss separates us from our enemies.” 

More Reviews

Those enemies of the state may include people like Mohammed’s family. Their well-drawn grief and their confusion is the key reason to watch “Our Boys’s” early going. As his parents, Joni Arbid and Ruba Blal are lost in misery, both missing their son and learning details about his life and about the nation in which they live, one with the capacity for both cruelty and myopia.

“Our Boys” is paced with a punishing slowness, as if to drag the viewer into the morass of distrust that is contemporary Israel. But it rewards with tough insight, as through Arbid’s and Blal’s performances or in moments when the young people of Israel speak with a horrible clarity, revealing what they’ve learned from their upbringings. One teen, questioned in the investigation around Mohammed, tells the cop he’d bandied about the idea of “kidnapping an Arab, holding him hostage. “I wish I had the devotion to do something like that,” he says, speculating that Mohammed may have been killed by someone who “snapped” after “our boys’ bodies were found.” The term that becomes the title applies, then, to the three lost young men whose deaths kicked off the crisis, but not to Mohammed. And, compounding the tragedy, the series makes the provocative case that those of Israel’s boys who live on are losing themselves to politics, to resentment, and to hate.

“Our Boys.” HBO. August 12. Ten episodes (four screened for review). 

Cast: Shlomi Elkabetz, Joni Arbid, Ruba Blal, Adam Gabay, Ram Masarweh.

Executive Producers: Hagai Levi, Joseph Cedar, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Karni Ziv, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Noah Stollman, Michael Lombardo.

Popular on Variety

TV Review: 'Our Boys'

More TV

  • How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update

    How 'King Lear' and 'Brexit' Update Shakespearean Stories

    Shakespeare’s plays were some of the first pieces of writing committed to film, and if this year’s TV movie Emmy nominees are anything by which to judge, the Bard’s messages and themes are still just as relevant today. With Amazon Prime Video’s “King Lear,” director Richard Eyre, who has been staging Shakespeare plays in the [...]

  • Simran Sethi

    Simran Sethi Joins ABC as Head of Scripted Development

    Simran Sethi has been named to the newly created position of executive vice president of development and content strategy for ABC Entertainment. She will report to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. Sethi and Burke previously worked together during their respective tenures at the Disney-owned cable channel Freeform. She will begin her new role at [...]

  • Anna Kendrick HBO Max Anthology Series

    Anna Kendrick HBO Max Anthology Series Casts Four

    “Love Life,” the romantic comedy anthology series from Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig in the works at HBO Max, has added four to its cast. Kendrick is set to star in and executive produce the series which will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one [...]

  • 'Our Boys' Review: HBO's Israeli Series

    TV Review: 'Our Boys'

    HBO recently landed a surprise smash in “Chernobyl,” which that used recent history to deliver a potent, tart message. The Israeli project “Our Boys,” another limited series from the cabler which premiered Monday night, is less immediately accessible, but has similar goals: To dig into a story in recent memory and to find within it [...]

  • David Alpert

    Audible Signs First-Look Deal With 'The Walking Dead' Creator Skybound Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    As Amazon-owned Audible dives further into the audio-only originals space and ventures further asea from audiobooks, the company has struck a multi-year development deal with “The Walking Dead” comic creator Skybound Entertainment to create several projects exclusively for the audio platform. “Audible is forging groundbreaking deals with leading creators and producers throughout the entertainment industry [...]

  • Dwayne-Johnson-Dany-Garcia-Paul-Feig

    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Team With Powderkeg for Quibi Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quibi is developing a new comedy series that boasts Dwayne Johnson among its executive producers. Titled “Last Resort,” the series centers on a Polynesian family-run resort in Hawaii that’s suddenly thrown into a whirlwind when a tech billionaire puts in a bid to buy the land. Johnson and Dany Garcia will executive produce via Seven [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad