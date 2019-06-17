×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Grand Hotel’

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
GRAND HOTEL - "Pilot" - Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior on the premiere episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JUNE 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless)DEMIçN BICHIR, ROSELYN SçNCHEZ, DENYSE TONTZ
CREDIT: ABC
With:
Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sánchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez, and Justina Adorno.

There’s hardly a better setting for a summer drama than a swanky Miami hotel overflowing with champagne and secrets. Enter ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” based on a Spanish series and developed by Brian Tanen (“Devious Maids,” “Desperate Housewives”). It wastes no time diving straight into a tangled mess of melodrama, ranging from missing people to secret pregnancies to a bratty pop star who demands overnighted pastries from his mom. Directed with efficient humor, in part by executive producer Eva Longoria Baston, “Grand Hotel” packs as much punch in as it possibly can.

Heading up the action and the hotel alike are Santiago (Demián Bechir) and Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez), who got together after Santiago’s wife (and Gigi’s best friend) died suddenly of a heart attack (probably — with a show that prizes itself on twists and turns like this one, no death certificate can be trusted). Santiago is in over his head after taking out one too many shady loans to save the hotel, leading to him making a whole lot of stupid decisions that frustrate everyone around him, most especially Gigi, his daughter Alicia (Denyse Tontz), his righthand woman Helen (Wendy Raquel Robinson), and this reviewer.

More Reviews

Since few are looped into that particular aspect of the hotel’s standing, everyone else obliviously marches along on their own interweaving paths. Alicia tries to put her business school degree to good use, but manages to save some energy for flirting with mysterious new waiter Danny (Lincoln Younes). Her playboy brother Javi (Bryan Craig) gets caught up in the series’ weakest plot when surly hotel maid Ingrid (Anne Winters) tells him she’s pregnant. It’s a shame how flat this story is given the sly humor Craig brings to an otherwise tired archetype, and the shaky grasp “Grand Hotel” has on the class differences inherent in its cast.

Meanwhile, Gigi wants to prove she’s a smart asset who’s worth more than the title of Santiago’s “trophy wife.” (Sanchez is a sharp actor who can take some wild turns, but Gigi’s personality shifts too wildly depending on whose company she’s keeping.) Her twin daughters Carolina (Feliz Ramirez) and Yoli (Justina Adorno) flit around the sidelines bickering, mostly to serve as an odd couple comic relief until the show deigns to let them grow personalities outside of “the hot one” (Ramirez) and “the annoyed one” (Adorno).

That’s plenty to digest, and yet, “Grand Hotel” wants to serve up so much more. Even when the characters feel flimsy — an inevitability with a show boasting such a long cast list — there’s enough zip in the story to keep “Grand Hotel” moving along at a clip that should make it an easy, breezy summer watch.

TV Review: 'Grand Hotel'

Production: Executive producers: Brian Tanen, Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Bob Daily, Bill D’Elia, Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés.

Cast: Demián Bichir, Roselyn Sánchez, Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez, and Justina Adorno.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Alternatino With Arturo Castro

    Arturo Castro on 'Leaving a Little Blood in the Water' for 'Alternatino'

    In some circles, Arturo Castro is best known for his role as the colorfully comedic Jaime on Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s “Broad City,” while others recognize him most as the much more serious and dramatic David on Netflix’s “Narcos.” But the writer, producer and performer doesn’t want to be put in a box. That’s [...]

  • POSE -- Pictured: Billy Porter as

    ‘Pose’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    “Pose” fans will be having a ball. FX has renewed the Ryan Murphy-created show for a third season after only one episode of season 2 has aired. More Reviews TV Review: Comedy Central's 'Alternatino with Arturo Castro' TV Review: 'Grand Hotel' “Pose” is a dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life [...]

  • GRAND HOTEL - "Pilot" - Eva

    TV Review: 'Grand Hotel'

    There’s hardly a better setting for a summer drama than a swanky Miami hotel overflowing with champagne and secrets. Enter ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” based on a Spanish series and developed by Brian Tanen (“Devious Maids,” “Desperate Housewives”). It wastes no time diving straight into a tangled mess of melodrama, ranging from missing people to secret [...]

  • CW Sets Premiere Dates for 'Batwoman,'

    CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 'Batwoman,' Final Seasons of 'Supernatural' and 'Arrow'

    The CW has announced its fall 2019 television season premiere dates, including the launch of two new series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew,” as well as the final season premieres for “Arrow” and “Supernatural.” As previously announced at the network’s upfront ceremony in May, “Batwoman” will lead the new superhero Sunday nights, paired with “Supergirl.” That [...]

  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro

    TV Review: Comedy Central's 'Alternatino with Arturo Castro'

    There’s something extremely cathartic about watching a Latinx comedian get his own platform to do as he pleases, ripping cliches in the entertainment industry and beyond with invigorating vehemence. With his new Comedy’s Central sketch show “Alternatino,” Arturo Castro has the rare opportunity to tell his own story and skewer the inevitably cringe-inducing perceptions of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad