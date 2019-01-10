×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: Nina Dobrev in CBS’ ‘Fam’

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fam - Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell star in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancÃÂ© and his wonderful family is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her, on the series premiere of FAM, Thursday, Jan. 10 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Odessa Adlon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell also star. Pictured (L-R): Odessa Adlon as Shannon and Nina Dobrev as Clem. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Sonja Flemming

Unconventional families are as standard a sitcom premise as any, so it feels fitting that “Fam” is as standard as they come. CBS’ new multi-camera comedy introduces newly engaged couple Clem (former “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev) and Jay (Tone Bell), and then almost as quickly, Clem’s surly half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon), who’s broken into their apartment after dropping out of high school. Clem and Shannon haven’t spoken in years, mostly because Clem and her estranged father (a surprise Gary Cole) haven’t spoken in years, but Clem sees too much of herself in Shannon to ignore her completely. She therefore invites her to live with them so Shannon can sort her life out — or at least that’s the hope.

“Fam” — so named because, as per this CBS version of a 16 year-old, “no one says ‘family’ anymore” — doesn’t push much harder to find new angles beyond its setup. Clem and Jay are perfectly nice, vaguely dorky surrogate parents; Shannon makes countless jokes about smoking weed while stomping around in combat boots, as TV’s rebellious teens have for years. Every so often, Clem alludes to the fact that she, too, was a scowling teen who thought drugs and acting out were the answers to her bad family life. Those moments, when she can push back against Shannon by virtue of knowing her next moves better than Shannon herself, are by far the show’s least derivative.

More Reviews

As Jay’s bourgeois parents, the eminently capable Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph unfortunately don’t have much to do beyond make fond jokes around the margins. But they still do it well enough that it’s disappointing when Dobrev and Bell, enthusiastic though they are, can’t quite match them.

And that’s about the vibe for “Fam,” overall. In the early outset, the show feels like it cobbled together pieces of other shows — especially The WB’s “What I Like About You” — to become its own perfectly pleasant sitcom Frankenstein. Even when it doesn’t do much to distinguish itself, it’s just fine, and maybe that’s enough.

Comedy, 30 mins. Premieres Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 pm EST.

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Crew: Executive producers: Corinne Kingsbury, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor.

TV Review: Nina Dobrev in CBS' 'Fam'

More TV

  • Fam - Nina Dobrev and Tone

    TV Review: Nina Dobrev in CBS' 'Fam'

    Unconventional families are as standard a sitcom premise as any, so it feels fitting that “Fam” is as standard as they come. CBS’ new multi-camera comedy introduces newly engaged couple Clem (former “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev) and Jay (Tone Bell), and then almost as quickly, Clem’s surly half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon), who’s broken [...]

  • Jay Levine Named Warner Bros EVP

    Jay Levine Named Warner Bros. Head of TV Business Strategy and Digital Services

    Jay Levine has been named executive vice president of television business strategy and digital services at Warner Bros. Entertainment, a newly created role that will encompass corporate planning for the further continued growth and operational management of all businesses in the company’s television group. Streaming service DC Universe, Warner Bros.’ interests in the Boomerang over-the-top [...]

  • Dean Georgaris Daniel Barnz

    NBC Orders Drama Pilots From Dean Georgaris, Daniel Barnz

    NBC has given out pilot orders to two drama projects for the 2019-2020 season. The first is titled “Bluff City Law.” The series is described as a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait [...]

  • Super Bowl LI Tom Brady

    CBS Says Super Bowl Ad Slots Are Filling Up

    Ever since the NFL launched “Thursday Night Football,” the Super Bowl has been a harder sell for advertisers. But CBS says it has commitments for “more than 90%” of its available commercial inventory with about a month to go before the game. Ads in the third quarter have sold out, with scattered availability in the [...]

  • 'Informer' Review: Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan

    TV Review: 'Informer'

    The trouble with the format popular among British dramas — a scant number of episodes, standing alone or else subject to years’-long hiatuses between installments — is that fans are bound to be left wanting more. But for everyone who felt a hankering for more propulsive counterterrorism drama after the recent Netflix import “Bodyguard,” with its relatively [...]

  • The Masked Singer Costume Designer

    Meet the 'Masked Singer' Costume Designer Behind Those Elaborate Looks

    Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is a talent competition with a difference. The series, which drew 9.2 million viewers in its Jan. 2 debut, is not looking to find America’s next big star. Instead, it’s about hiding them as they perform covers of chart-toppers in masquerade. Twelve celebs compete, with one singer eliminated each week as identities [...]

  • Gary Levine, Jana Winograde Named Showtime

    Gary Levine, Jana Winograde Named Showtime Co-Presidents of Entertainment

    Gary Levine and Jana Winograde have been named co-presidents of entertainment at Showtime Networks, the company announced Thursday. The pair will develop and supervise all Showtime programming, including comedy, drama, unscripted, documentaries and film, overseeing production, program operations, business affairs, casting, scheduling, research and home entertainment. They will also be liaisons to CBS’ international and domestic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad