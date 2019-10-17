×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Daybreak’

By
Daniel D'Addario

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
DAYBREAK
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Daybreak” fits neatly into one of the genres that seems increasingly major for Netflix: The drama that places in counterpoint the big emotions felt by teens and the literal end of the world. 

To wit: “The End of the F***ing World,” a well-regarded British co-production, is returning for a second season in November; Netflix’s Sabrina the teenage witch, on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” has to deal with potentially apocalyptic stakes instead of the light scrapes her ABC predecessor faced; on “The Society,” all adults have vanished in some sort of event, forcing those under 18 to start the world anew. 

It’s this last show that “Daybreak” shares the most with, on a premise level: In the first episode, we’re told that a nuclear attack on Los Angeles had a disproportionate winnowing effect: “The bombs must have been biological. Most adults melted into goo,” narrator Josh (Colin Ford) intones. Farewell to the school’s uptight principal (played by Matthew Broderick), hello to a dangerous sort of freedom. We follow Josh and two compatriots (Austin Crute and Alyvia Alyn Lind) through the “Mad Max”-inflected after-world, in which cliques have divided up greater L.A. like a high school cafeteria, and defend it their respective territories with violence instead of social pressure. 

Ford makes for a winsome narrator; a transplant from Canada to Southern California, we’re told, his Josh, tasked with addressing the audience, carries across a gimlet-eyed understanding of the social scene before and after the attack. He also sells some of the less sharply-written material, a skill that becomes more noticeable when the perspective shifts in later episodes. Lind’s character, for instance, a young science genius, has a long backstory involving grinding drugs into homemade slime to sell to students that strains even the elastic reality of this series, and will make viewers think back fondly on the relative lack of adornment of Josh’s confusion and lonesomeness. (Lind’s Angelica also is studiedly “un-P.C.” in a tired way, with a lengthy bit of “cool-kid” banter with Crute’s Wesley, a gay black character, culminating in the rejoinder “Stop being so gay and retarded.” Oof.) 

With reservations about the Angelica character aside, what makes “Daybreak” work inasmuch as it does is the counterpoint between what the characters’ lives were like before the blast, and what they’re living for now. Josh’s tentative bond with a popular object of affection (Sophie Simnett) is sweetly told, and Wesley’s coming into himself as a pensive self-styled “samurai,” narrated by the RZA and told in part through stylish animation, is elegantly done.

It’s the show’s action and social commentary that falls short. The latter is represented in part by Angelica, too forcefully written by half, and in part by a burned-out-hellscape-as-social-scene metaphor that feels overdetermined. The show’s rules don’t really make sense: Most adults were vaporized, but some became zombies, and some were actually fine-ish. It was in flashbacks and in moments where Josh and Wesley were figuring out how to carry on that I saw the show “Daybreak” wants to be, one of fine and granular understanding of the roiling emotions of teen life filtered through the lens of popular art. Those stories, told by characters that feel new, are more interesting than an apocalypse we’ve already seen before.

“Daybreak.” Netflix. Oct. 24. Ten episodes (five screened for review).

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cody Kearsley, Jeante Godlock, Gregory Kasyan.

Executive Producers: Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, Jeff Fierson

TV Review: 'Daybreak'

More TV

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS-Viacom Merger Details Revealed, Shares to Trade on Nasdaq

    Negotiations between CBS and Viacom went down to the wire on the day the long-gestating transaction was finally sealed on Aug. 13. CBS Corp. and Viacom revealed the timeline of the merger talks in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that runs more than 650 pages. Also Thursday, CBS and Viacom said the shares [...]

  • DAYBREAK

    TV Review: 'Daybreak'

    “Daybreak” fits neatly into one of the genres that seems increasingly major for Netflix: The drama that places in counterpoint the big emotions felt by teens and the literal end of the world.  To wit: “The End of the F***ing World,” a well-regarded British co-production, is returning for a second season in November; Netflix’s Sabrina [...]

  • Guy Fieri Walk of Fame Honor

    Food Network Orders 'Tournament of Champions' With Guy Fieri as Host

    Food Network and celebrity chef Guy Fieri are teaming up again, this time on a culinary competition program. The five-episode “Tournament of Champions” will feature 16 chefs going head-to-head in a series of challenges using ingredients and special cooking tools and equipment  while racing against the clock. The difficulty of the challenges increases with each [...]

  • Daisy May Cooper Signs on for

    Daisy May Cooper Signs on for Baby Cow Comedy 'The Witchfinder' for BBC Two

    Daisy May Cooper, the star of hit BBC comedy “This Country,” is to play a suspected witch being escorted to trial in seventeenth century England in new BBC Two comedy series “The Witchfinder.” Cooper will star alongside actor and comedian Tim Key, who plays a failing witchfinder transporting her to a trial that could change [...]

  • Sky Original Anna

    Sky Sets Post-Apocalyptic Italian Original, 'Anna,' With Wildside Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comcast-backed Sky is making a new Italian original titled “Anna,” centered on a 13-year-old Sicilian girl who must contend with a viral contagion that has killed off all adults on the island. The series, which has echoes of “The Walking Dead” and “Hunger Games,” is based on a book by the same title by author-turned-director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad