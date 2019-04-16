×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Chambers’

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CHAMBERS
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Chambers,” Netflix’s new horror series, doesn’t have much going for it — it’s a grody, nasty piece of work, a story that would at least be endurable if it were the under-ninety-minute movie it seems to want to be. But it does boast the casting of both Tony Goldwyn (in his first post-”Scandal” role) and Uma Thurman, two stars that might not have signed on to a version of this story that didn’t have the patina of prestige that comes with an overlong season on streaming. Too bad for them: They’re stranded in a story that goes nowhere fast, reliant on cheap scares with nothing behind them.

The story is frustrating in part because it seems to be saying something at its outset. Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) is a pleasantly typical American girl — dutiful but free-spirited in predictable proportion — before she suffers cardiac arrest and receives a transplanted heart, taken from the body of a recently deceased girl her age. Suddenly, she’s brought into a relationship with the departed’s parents (Goldwyn and Thurman), New Age types who have every material advantage she lacks, and seek to share them. Sasha ends up bringing the late Becky’s heart with her to Becky’s private school (where Thurman and Goldwyn’s bereaved parents pay her tuition), spending time with her family, even driving her car, all while malign aspects of Becky’s personality seem to begin taking her over.

More Reviews

There’s a germ of an idea there, about the ways in which both privilege and trauma have the power to warp reality and make a person literally become someone else. And it doesn’t even hurt the show’s case that to become Becky is to become a violent psychopath — that decision actually evinces a sense of freewheeling fun that the lugubrious, wearyingly slow “Chambers” otherwise lacks. (Becky’s takeover happens by inches, and the viewer has figured out what’s going on ages before Sasha has.) But the show never capitalizes on those glancing promises of insight and of creepy glee. The show plods at the leaden pace of “Thirteen Reasons Why” when it should be sprinting. It is, after all, the story of a girl whose personality is taken over by the spirit within her transplanted organ. If it’s not going to be a successfully executed parable or giddily insane, why are we here?

Which recalls Goldwyn and Thurman — neither of them seem clear on why they’re here, either. Both do their best with hazily written material: Thurman, especially, shines in scenes of grief. (I was reminded, there again, of “Thirteen Reasons Why,” on which the grieving parents provided meaningful emotional heft to an otherwise airless story. Much like “Thirteen Reasons Why,” too, I suspect “Chambers” will be found by droves of teens.) But because the show’s suspense depends in part on Becky’s parents remaining obscure in their motives, either generous or monstrous, they’re given only the most basic notes of grief to play, and their performances don’t develop, at least not in the four episodes initially given to critics. Four episodes, too, will likely be enough time for viewers who’ve aged out of the demographic to decide their hearts aren’t with “Chambers.”

“Chambers.” Netflix. April 26. Ten episodes (four screened for review.) 

Cast: Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, Griffin Powell-Arcand

Executive Producers: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Leah Rachel, Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Stephen Gaghan

TV Review: 'Chambers'

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Barry Jenkins' 'Underground Railroad' Series Sets

    Barry Jenkins' 'Underground Railroad' Series at Amazon Sets Three Main Cast Members

    Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series based on the Colson Whitehead book “The Underground Railroad” is beginning to take shape. Variety has learned that the cast will be led by Thuso Mbedu as Cora, with Chase W. Dillon as Homer, and Aaron Pierre as Caesar. The news comes more than two years since the project was originally [...]

  • CHAMBERS

    TV Review: 'Chambers'

    “Chambers,” Netflix’s new horror series, doesn’t have much going for it — it’s a grody, nasty piece of work, a story that would at least be endurable if it were the under-ninety-minute movie it seems to want to be. But it does boast the casting of both Tony Goldwyn (in his first post-”Scandal” role) and [...]

  • POSE -- Indya Moore as Angel

    Television Academy Names 2019 Honors Recipients, Including 'Pose' and 'A Million Little Things'

    The Television Academy has announced the seven recipients of its 12th annual Television Academy Honors, which it says represents “some of the most powerful and impactful television of 2018.” The shows, which are recognized for using the medium “to inspire social change,” include the dramas “A Million Little Things” (ABC) and “Pose” (FX); the children’s [...]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    BET Orders 'Copwatch America' Unscripted Series

    BET has ordered the docu-series “Copwatch America” from Renowned Films and Critical Content. The show will follow the work of activists known as “copwatchers” who try to monitor police activity in volatile areas. BET has ordered 10 hourlong episodes from Renowned Films and Critical Content. More Reviews TV Review: 'Bless This Mess' With Lake Bell [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    The WGA and ATA Need a Voice of Reason (Column)

    Where is Lew Wasserman when you need him? Hollywood could desperately use an industry statesman to step in and help bridge the acrimonious divide between writers and agents. The current vitriol is sure to be ratcheted up even more this week if the WGA and ATA make good on their threats to sue each other. [...]

  • Russell Crowe as Rodger Ailes in

    Showtime Unveils First Look Trailer, Premiere Date For Roger Ailes Miniseries (Watch)

    Russell Crowe’s portrayal of the controversial Fox News chief Roger Ailes will be coming to Showtime on Sunday, June 30, the network has announced. Showtime has also released an unnerving first look trailer for the miniseries, in which Crowe’s Ailes takes over Fox News and starts bending it to his will. More Reviews TV Review: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad