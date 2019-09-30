×

TV Review: ‘Bless the Harts’ with Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph

The new Fox comedy leans on a talented voice cast to bring its family to life.

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bless The Harts
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox
With:
Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani.

One of the most reliable programming blocks on television belongs to Fox Sunday’s back-to-back animated shows, each of them a family comedy with its own specific tone and rhythm. And yet, it’s been a while since a fresh comedy established itself there as its own force. Attempts like “Son of Zorn,” “Bordertown,” and “Golan the Insatiable” died on the vine, maybe in part because they didn’t follow the family sitcom formula that’s served the more established trio of “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” so well.

Enter “Bless the Harts,” a new series from creator Emily Spivey that mixes and matches elements from other family comedies in the hopes of finding its own groove. Loosely inspired by Spivey’s own childhood growing up in North Carolina, “Bless the Harts” follows the Hart family scraping by while stumbling from one inevitably disastrous misadventure to the next. With only one episode to go on, it’s difficult to say exactly what “Bless the Harts” will look like going forward, but it’s at least working with a solid foundation. And even though the Southern setting, stark animation style, and every character’s exaggerated vocal twang may draw surface-level comparisons to “King of the Hill,” the quick, occasionally manic energy of “Bless the Harts” is far more akin to something like a “Bob’s Burgers.”

Jenny (Kristen Wiig) works at a diner called “The Last Supper” while acting as the closest thing to a voice of reason as her family — most especially her theatrical mother Betty (Maya Rudolph) — ever gets. Jenny’s sweet boyfriend Wayne (Ike Barinholtz) does what he can to support her and her teenage daughter Violet (Jillian Bell), who’d rather escape into her artwork than acknowledge her everyday realities. They’re each a recognizable enough archetype — the together mom, the doofus dad, the wacky grandma, the angsty teen — that none of them push the envelope too far, but they don’t especially have to. For one, the family structure of a single mom trying to provide for her mother, daughter, and boyfriend is an unusual one that’s potentially rich for more original stories. (It’s also, not for nothing, a heavily female cast of characters from a female creator, a frustrating rarity in the world of animation.)

And as a prolific “Saturday Night Live” veteran, Spivey’s assembled an ace voice cast that can make the most of any joke, especially the ones that veer towards the surreal. (One of the pilot’s best and weirdest gags involves Jenny venting her frustrations to a hallucinated Jesus, voiced as a playful weirdo by Kumail Nanjiani.) And frankly, even if the jokes were less sharp, there’s rarely any going wrong with the pair of Wiig and Rudolph, who show exactly why they’ve become such ubiquitous comedy players. In their hands, every joke gets told to its fullest potential, and their easy chemistry makes the relationship between their characters feels all the realer, even when they’re at direct odds. That’s the best a family sitcom can hope for with its cast, so with a bit more time, “Bless the Harts” could absolutely distinguish itself from its Fox animation peers.

“Bless the Harts” premieres Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 pm on Fox.

TV Review: 'Bless the Harts' with Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph

Production: Executive producers: Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen, Andy Bobrow, and Kristen Wiig.

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani.

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Castle

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Trailer

    In today’s tv news roundup, Hulu releases the trailer for the second season of “Castle Rock” and Arturo Castro joins the cast of the HBO Max pilot “Delilah.”  CAST Sonoya Mizuno has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant” as the series regular Miranda, a savvy and possibly dangerous [...]

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

  • Bless The Harts

    TV Review: 'Bless the Harts' with Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph

    One of the most reliable programming blocks on television belongs to Fox Sunday’s back-to-back animated shows, each of them a family comedy with its own specific tone and rhythm. And yet, it’s been a while since a fresh comedy established itself there as its own force. Attempts like “Son of Zorn,” “Bordertown,” and “Golan the [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia Announces HBO Max Key Operational Exec Appointments

    WarnerMedia announced several operational executive appointments for HBO Max, its premium service teed up to enter the streaming wars next year, under the leadership of Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves. HBO Max is slated to launch in the spring of 2020, with some 10,000 hours of content, including originals, library titles and licensed programming. WarnerMedia [...]

  • Batwoman -- "Pilot" -- Image Number:

    TV Review: 'Batwoman' Starring Ruby Rose

    You don’t have to have an encyclopedic knowledge of comic books in order to know the basics of Batman. The story of his tragic childhood and tortured rise to become Gotham’s caped crusader has been told so many times, in so many iterations, that it takes some real innovation to make it at all interesting [...]

  • Jude Weng

    'Young Sheldon' Director's Feature Debut 'Finding Ohana' Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.” The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with [...]

  • jerry seinfeld garry shandling comedians in

    Jerry Seinfeld Beats 'Comedians in Cars' Copyright Suit

    Jerry Seinfeld has won a copyright battle against a former collaborator who claimed he had conceived the idea for “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Monday that Christian Charles’ copyright suit was barred by the statute of limitations. Charles was the director of “Comedian,” the 2002 documentary starring Seinfeld. During [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad