×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 With Meryl Streep

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All

The final scenes of “Big Little Lies’” first season were about as good as TV gets. The slow motion horror of its fatal climax, the sigh of catharsis left in its wake, and the camaraderie between the women at the center of it all made for such sharp, elegant television that it seemed like a given that it was, indeed, the end. Even beyond the fact that they by and large told the entire story of Liane Moriarty’s original novel, the initial seven episodes of “Big Little Lies” felt so complete that the idea of coming back for another round seemed like an excuse to regroup its admittedly titanic cast — including Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman — for the fun of it. So now, two years after it first debuted, “Big Little Lies” is back for a second season with a palpable sense of understanding that it needs to underline why a return to the women of Monterey was necessary. 

More Reviews

The first three episodes of this season — which will again include seven chapters in total, this time directed by Andrea Arnold — quickly abandons the idea of Celeste (Kidman), Madeline (Witherspoon), Renata (Dern), Bonnie (Kravitz), and Jane (Woodley) being the tight-knit group of survivors that the Season 1 finale depicted (even though their gossipy neighbors have taken to calling them “The Monterey Five”). While last season’s final shot of them relaxing on a beach with their kids promised a new fidelity forged in a terrible shared secret, the Season 2 premiere picks up several months later with them all more scattered than ever. The premiere feels especially fragmented in its efforts to run down everyone’s emotional standpoints; scenes hardly get a chance to get going before moving. And as for how they’re dealing with the fact of racking up a body count, the only ones who seem to be actively grappling with it are Bonnie, the one who actually pushed Perry down the stairs to his grisly death, and his grieving mother Mary Louise, played with a disquieting smile by none other than Meryl Streep. Sometimes it feels as though the show is trying to forget the secret as hard as its heroines; when Madeline keeps asking Bonnie “what’s wrong,” it’s hard not to raise a skeptical eyebrow right alongside her.

And so “Big Little Lies” quickly proves that its primary worry isn’t the latent concern that someone might find out about the colossal lie at its center. It’s far more interested in sifting through the visceral aftermath and continuing to untangle the ferocious knots of shame, fury, and melancholy strangling just about everyone — whether they want to admit it or not.

Celeste is torn between relief that she no longer has to fear the abuse of her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgaard) and the sick thrill and associated shame of wanting him back. Jane now knows the identity of her rapist, but still has to work through her lingering trauma, while Renata finds herself helpless and raging from within her own worst nightmare at home. Madeline refuses to believe she’s cracking under the pressure of pretending everything’s okay, but is sorely tested when her husband Ed (Adam Scott) realizes just how much she’s been keeping from him. Bonnie, always the most disconnected from the other four, is sleepwalking through her life alone, simply because she doesn’t know what else to do.

All the actors rip into their storylines with the depth we’ve come to expect, and all their characters’ reactions to the events of last season track (Bonnie especially has no reason to trust these women who never offered her the same courtesy before). Nonetheless, the beginning of this season suffers from separating them so much; it’s no coincidence that many of the best scenes involve Celeste and Madeline just bonding together in one or the other’s car, supporting each other and sharing their fears more openly than ever. Again writing all seven episodes, David E. Kelley’s scripts are at their worst when trying to crack social commentary (a teen who fancied herself progressive would never roll her eyes at college kids “mulling a sex change”), and at their best when digging into the specific longing each character alternately represses and unleashes. A thread about “people in life who content themselves with what they have” and “the wanters” (a designation courtesy of Streep’s slyly vicious grandma) is a particularly poignant follow-up to Madeline and Celeste screaming that they “want more!” in Season 1, one of the show’s best and most revealing moments to date.

So even when Season 2 is messy — and it is, more often than not — the mess at least feels purposeful. It would have been easy to leave the story on that beach at golden hour with the triumph of sticking the ending. It’s far harder to imagine what would actually happen the next day, and the next, and the next. Rooting around that uncertainty and pulling clarity out by its screaming roots is a worthy task that the formidable women of “Big Little Lies” — both onscreen and off — have been preparing to face for a long time.

The second season of “Big Little Lies” premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9 pm on HBO.

RELATED:

TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • Big Little Lies Season 2 Review

    TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep

    The final scenes of “Big Little Lies’” first season were about as good as TV gets. The slow motion horror of its fatal climax, the sigh of catharsis left in its wake, and the camaraderie between the women at the center of it all made for such sharp, elegant television that it seemed like a [...]

  • Nate Bargatze Jerrod Charmichael

    ABC Orders Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot From Nate Bargatze, Jerrod Carmichael

    ABC has formally ordered a pilot for the comedy series based on the life of comedian Nate Bargatze, Variety has learned. More Reviews Broadway Review: 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep The untitled multi-cam project was originally set up with a put pilot commitment [...]

  • BTF Pink Unit

    BTF Media Launches BTF Pink Unit

    In a clear nod to the neo-feminist movement spurred by current #metoo activism, Miami-based BTF Media has launched a new development and production arm to be 100% led by women. The new division, BTF Pink Unit, aims to foster gender parity and bolster more women in the audiovisual sector. More Reviews Broadway Review: 'Frankie and [...]

  • THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Dark Crystal' Series Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Disney renews “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for a third season and Netflix releases the first trailer for its forthcoming series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” More Reviews Broadway Review: 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the [...]

  • Larry Wilmore

    Larry Wilmore Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Larry Wilmore is departing ABC Studios for a new, multi-year overall deal with Universal Television. More Reviews Broadway Review: 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep Wilmore and his Wilmore Films banner will now be based at UTV, with Candace Rodney, vice president of [...]

  • Lena Waithe Jason Mitchell "The Chi"

    Lena Waithe on Jason Mitchell Allegations: 'I Wish I Would’ve Handled It Differently'

    “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe explained her response to the Jason Mitchell misconduct allegations in an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday. More Reviews Broadway Review: 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' TV Review: 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Meryl Streep Mitchell was fired from “The Chi” after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad