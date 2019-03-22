×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: ‘Abby’s’ Starring Natalie Morales

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABBY'S -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Leonard Ouzts as James, Kimia Behpoornia as Rosie, Natalie Morales as Abby, Neil Flynn as Fred -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Justin Lubin/NBC

“Abby’s,” NBC’s new comedy about a cranky bartender (Natalie Morales) and her inner circle of regulars, is aware of the inevitable “Cheers” comparisons.

Created by “New Girl” writer Josh Malmuth and executive produced by uber-producer (and unabashed “Cheers” superfan) Mike Schur, “Abby’s” therefore makes a few key choices in order to differentiate itself as its own entity. The most immediately obvious difference is that “Abby’s” is the first multi-cam sitcom to be filmed outdoors. Taking advantage of Los Angeles’ generally static weather (recent rain deluge aside), the backyard setting creates a more casual, warm vibe. Outside of the quirky characters who fill it — played by capable comedic actors like Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, and Jessica Chaffin — the show imbues the bar itself with a personality and living mythology all its own, which makes for an easy way in to weirdo shenanigans.

Most unique is Abby herself, the central bartender who rules her illegal bar with an iron fist and around whom everything, and everyone, orbits. She’s spiky, wary, and fiercely protective of the space she’s created. Abby is also a bisexual, Cuban-American Army veteran, all of which the show divulges casually in conversation as would be the case in real life. (Significantly, Morales is the first Cuban-American actor to anchor a broadcast network comedy since Desi Arnaz, and playing the first openly bisexual lead of a broadcast network comedy since…well, ever.) Morales is long overdue a leading role like this, and in her hands, Abby delivers jokes in a dry, deliberate deadpan that keeps scenes grounded as her regulars bounce off the (figurative) walls.

More Reviews

After watching three episodes of exposition and hijinks, it’s clear that “Abby’s” needs a bit more time to get acquainted with itself. This makes sense; most comedies, especially those getting their sea legs while also performing in front of a live studio audience, do. The real question will be if the able actors and writers will lock into a more unified, distinctive groove going forward. In the early going, the jokes are generally fun, but rarely surprising. They also tend to lean a little too hard on the “we’re all here to get drunk” of it all, which could get tired quick if they’re not careful to build out aspects of everyone’s personalities beyond their shared disdain for fruity drinks.

It’s not hard to imagine that “Abby’s” could become a welcome regular on NBC’s blossoming comedy schedule given its promising cast and crew. But as it stands right now, show just needs some more time, inventive punchlines, and commitment to what makes it different from what’s come before in order to truly get there.

TV Review: 'Abby's' Starring Natalie Morales

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • ABBY'S -- "Pilot" Episode 101 --

    TV Review: 'Abby's' Starring Natalie Morales

    “Abby’s,” NBC’s new comedy about a cranky bartender (Natalie Morales) and her inner circle of regulars, is aware of the inevitable “Cheers” comparisons. Created by “New Girl” writer Josh Malmuth and executive produced by uber-producer (and unabashed “Cheers” superfan) Mike Schur, “Abby’s” therefore makes a few key choices in order to differentiate itself as its [...]

  • Ryan Murphy Walk of Fame

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Ryan Murphy's 'The Politician'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” series, and Kristin Cavallari will host “Paradise Hotel” on Fox.  DATES Reality star Kristin Cavallari will host Fox’s reboot of “Paradise Hotel,” an unscripted dating show in which a group of singles will check into a tropical resort and compete to check [...]

  • 'Selling Sunset': Producer Behind Netflix's First

    'Selling Sunset': Producer Behind Netflix's First Docusoap on the State of Reality TV

    Netflix crossed another unscripted threshold on Friday with the launch of “Selling Sunset,” an 8-episode series that follows a group of real estate agents on the Sunset Strip. The show is believed to be the streaming service’s first docusoap, the now-ubiquitous format first popularized in the early 2000s by shows like MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and [...]

  • Discovery CEO David Zaslav Sees 2018

    Discovery CEO David Zaslav Sees 2018 Compensation Soar to $129.4 Million

    Discovery Inc. president-CEO David Zaslav is once again making headlines for an enormous compensation package. Zaslav’s 2018 compensation soared to $129.44 million in 2018, fueled by stock options and grants awarded as the longtime Discovery chief signed a new employment contract last July that takes him through 2023 at the cable programming group. Zaslav received [...]

  • 'Supernatural' to End After Season 15

    'Supernatural' to End After Season 15 on The CW

    “Supernatural” is ending after 15 seasons. Series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram on Friday. “We just told the crew that even though we’re very excited to be moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said. “15 years of a [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    CBS News, Gayle King Close to Terms for New 'CBS This Morning' Contract

    Gayle King is likely to stay a morning person. The popular anchor, who has enjoyed a steady stream of big-interview “gets” in recent weeks, is moving closer to signing a new deal to stay at CBS News and “CBS This Morning,” according to two people familiar with the matter. The talks are still in flux, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad