‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Draws 19.3 Million Viewers, Sets New Series High

CREDIT: Helen Sloan

The “Game of Thrones” series finale ratings are here and they are — as you’d expect — staggering.

Across HBO, HBO Go, and HBO NOW, the conclusion of the megahit fantasy series drew 19.3 million viewers, overtaking the previous series high of 18.4 million viewers that was set just last week. In addition, 13.6 million people watched 9 p.m. telecast on HBO alone, breaking the record for the biggest single telecast in HBO history. The previous record holder was the Season 4 premiere of “The Sopranos” in 2002, which drew 13.4 million.

Game of Thrones” also once again lifted up the Bill Hader-led comedy “Barry,” whose Season 2 finale drew 2.7 million viewers across HBO’s platforms. That is up over 250% compared to the Season 1 finale, which drew 774,000 viewers.

The ending of “Game of Thrones” has proven incredibly divisive among fans of the show. The series finale pulled in just a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking as one of the most disliked episodes in series history.

More to come…

