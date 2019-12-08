Rene Auberjonois, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Boston Legal’ Actor, Dies at 79

René Auberjonois, best known for his roles in “Boston Legal” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died at his home in Los Angeles due to metastatic lung cancer. He was 79.

His son Rèmy-Luc confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Auberjonois was a prolific television actor, appearing as Paul Lewiston in 71 episodes of “Boston Legal” and as Clayton Runnymede Endicott III in ABC’s long-running sitcom “Benson.” He played Odo in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and carried that role into video games, voicing the same role in “Harbinger” and “The Fallen.”

He appeared in the movie “MASH” as Father Mulcahy. Other film credits include Roy Balgey in 1976’s “King Kong” and Reverend Oliver in “The Patriot,” as well as parts in “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “Eyes of Laura Mars” and “Walker.”

Auberjonois was also known for his voice roles, particularly in 1989’s Disney Renaissance hit “The Little Mermaid,” in which he voices Chef Louis and sang the memorable “Les Poissons.”

More to come…

