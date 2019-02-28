×
‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Actress Lisa Sheridan Dies at 44

Lisa Sheridan'Only God Can' film screening, Los Angeles, America - 06 Nov 2015The International Family Film Festival in Hollywood screening of 'Only God Can'
CREDIT: Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

“Halt and Catch Fire” actress Lisa Sheridan, who also worked on numerous other series like “Invasion” and “CSI,” died in her New Orleans apartment Feb. 25. She was 44.

Sheridan’s “Only God Can” co-star Donna D’Errico shared the news on Facebook.

“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world,” she wrote. “Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life.”

Sheridan’s manager told People that they are still waiting on a coroner’s report for cause of death, and that the family insists she did not take her own life.

Sheridan, who attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburg, Penn., has more than 30 television credits to her name, including appearances in “CSI: NY,” “The Mentalist,” “The 4400,” “Without a Trace,” and “Diagnosis: Murder.” She most recently starred in the independent eco-thriller “Strange Nature,” written and directed by Jim Ojala.

The actress was previously engaged to Ron Livingston, with whom she appeared in 2000’s “Beat,” which also starred Courtney Love, Kiefer Sutherland, and Norman Reedus.

Director and magazine editor Michael Dunaway also remembered Sheridan on Instagram.

“She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend,” he wrote, “but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years.”

“I’m trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are ‘at last, and last behind you,'” he continued. “I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can’t write more; it’s just still too painful.”

View this post on Instagram

She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes I was. I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one. For the rest of the days of her life, she was a central part of mine. She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years. During these later years she took to telling me, "You're the greatest big brother a girl could ever have." It was how we ended each conversation. I treasured it then, and I treasure it even more now knowing I'll never hear it again, this side of the river. So good night, my sweet little sister. No one will ever again be to me what you were, and are. I'm trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are "at last, and last behind you." I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can't write more; it's just still too painful.

A post shared by Michael Dunaway (@michaeljohndunaway) on

