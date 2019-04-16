×
Georgia Engel, 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Star, Dies at 70

Erin Nyren

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (3377011o)TED KNIGHT, Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler MooreMary Tyler Moore Show - 1970s
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Georgia Engel, who played the soft-spoken Georgette Baxter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Friday in Princeton, N.J. She was 70.

John Quilty, Engel’s friend and executor, told the The New York Times that the cause of death is unknown, as Engel was a Christian Scientist who did not consult doctors.

More to come…

