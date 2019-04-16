Georgia Engel, ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 70

The Directors Guild of America will not tell hyphenate members — those belong to both the DGA and Writers Guild of America — to fire their agents. A rep for the DGA responded Monday to Variety‘s request for comment on the issue. The WGA had told members on April 12 to fire their agents if [...]
“Whiskey Cavalier” came out as the biggest gainer in Live+7 for the week of March 25, 2019, holding off NBC’s “The Blacklist” and the season 5 premiere of “Jane the Virgin” on The CW. The ABC drama, which centers around Scott Foley’s FBI agent and Lauren Cohan’s CIA agent, leapt from a 0.5 rating in [...]
After a month and a half, Viceland is pulling the plug on “Vice Live,” its weeknight live show, due to low ratings. “Vice Live” aired Monday through Thursday from Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters, originally launching as a two-hour nightly showcase of all things Vice. Viceland later cut the show to one hour a night, but “Vice [...]
The showrunners on the “Y: The Last Man” series have left the project. Variety has confirmed that series showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have departed the series due to creative differences. A spokesperson for FX said the network is still planning to move forward with the series with its current cast. Diane Lane [...]
“Like a fish out of water” is as tried and true a premise as a sitcom gets, which means two opposing things. One the one hand, the setup has a proven track record of success. On the other, it gets harder to innovate with every new iteration. “Bless This Mess,” to both its credit and [...]
In today’s roundup, FXX announces the premiere date for “Archer: 1999” and the “Young and the Restless” will pay tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John. DATES FXX has announced that season 10 of “Archer” will debut on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The newest season is called “Archer: 1999” and will take place [...]
Lance Reddick never planned to be an actor. But the star of series such as “Bosch,” “Corporate,” “Fringe” and “The Wire” always cites his youthful obsession with William Shatner as the catalyst that eventually led to his career on the screen. “I didn’t really start acting until college and I didn’t even think about being [...]