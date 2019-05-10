×
NBC Orders Musical Drama ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ to Series

CREDIT: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

NBC has picked up the drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for the 2019-2020 season.

The series follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

In addition to Levy, the cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack, and Mary Steenburgen.

Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will executive produce. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

This marks the third drama order for NBC so far and the fourth series order overall. The network previously ordered the dramas “Bluff City Law” and “Council of Dads,” as well as the single-cam comedy “Sunnyside.” NBC had previously given a straight-to-series order to the Dick Wolf series “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” but that project has been shelved as it undergoes retooling.

