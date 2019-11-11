×
Zig Zag Hires Ronnie Krensel to Run U.S. Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading U.K.-based indie Zig Zag Productions has recruited award-winning producer and showrunner Ronnie Krensel to lead its U.S. business. He will be EVP, Zig Zag USA, and take charge of development and pitching projects to networks, cable channels, and streamers based in the U.S.

Krensel has created and produced shows for numerous U.S. outlets, including ABC, A&E, Discovery, History, PBS and YouTube.

His documentary about inner-city education, “A Matter of Degrees,” won an Emmy Award and silver medals at the Toronto and Columbus film festivals. He was also nominated for an Emmy for YouTube Premium travel and adventure series “Finding Football” last year.

Based in New York, Ronnie will report directly to Zig Zag Productions CEO Danny Fenton. “We are delighted to have Ronnie join the team and head up our operation in the U.S.,” Fenton said. “I’ve admired Ronnie’s work for a number of years, and his considerable experience will help us expand our U.S. footprint even further.”

“Creativity and originality have never been more important in our industry,” added Krensel. “I’m excited to be joining a group with a 20-year record of creating exciting and innovative content for networks, streamers, digital platforms and advertisers.”

Matt Gould, the well-regarded exec who was with Zig Zag between 2010 and 2016 and then part-time between 2017 and 2019, passed away earlier this year. He previously oversaw the U.S. for the company.

Fenton founded London-based Zig Zag in 1999. Its recent credits include “Body Bizarre” for TLC and Discovery, “Ultimate Brain” for CBBC, “Japandemonium” for ITV, “Troy the Magician” for Facebook Watch, and “The Next Jamie Vardy” for Sky One.

