×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ZDF Enterprises Buys Into ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Co-Producer Nadcon Film

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ZDFE

ZDF Enterprises has bought into Nadcon, the German film and TV banner that co-produced upcoming Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers.” Nadcon was co-founded by Peter Nadermann, one of the pioneers of the Nordic Noir genre.

The company was created in 2012 by Nadermann and German film and TV giant Constantin. ZDFE is the commercial arm of German pubcaster ZDF and said Monday that it had taken over Constantin’s stake in Nadcon. The deal gives it a 49% stake in the business.

Former ZDF and ZDFE executive Nadermann holds the remainder and stays on as managing director. His extensive credits include genre-defining Scandi series “The Killing” and “The Bridge” as well as Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” trilogy. Cologne-based Nadcon’s recent work includes the buzzy Swedish-Danish series “Greyzone” and the highly anticipated Lone Scherfig movie “The Kindness of Strangers.”

“I’m really looking forward to the renewed collaboration with ZDF Enterprises,” Nadermann said. “The modern world of media is an exciting challenge for producers, and we’re dying to implement our ideas and inspire audiences.”

ZDF Enterprises and Peter Nadermann set the trend many years ago by being the first to invest in Scandinavian crime series and successfully distribute them around the globe,” added Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises. “We are confident that we will be able to come up with new ideas and create trends within this new cooperation.”

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Film

  • Love at second sight

    ‘Two is a Family’s’ Hugo Gelin on ‘Love at Second Sight,’ Genre-Blending

    Sold by Studiocanal, produced and distributed by Mars Films, “Love at Second Sight,” Hugo Gélin’s follow-up to Omar Sy-starrer “Two is Family” – which scored a noteworthy €62 million ($67.9 million) outside France in 2017 – begins with a post-catastrophe Winter. Wasn’t this meant to be a romantic comedy? Images of Paris’ River Seine half-buried [...]

  • ZDF Buys Into ‘The Kindness of

    ZDF Enterprises Buys Into ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Coproducer Nadcon Film

    ZDF Enterprises has bought into Nadcon, the German film and TV banner that coproduced Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers” and was cofounded by Peter Nadermann, one of the pioneers of the Nordic Noir genre. Nadcon was created in 2012 by Nadermann and German film and TV giant Constantin. ZDFE is the commercial arm of [...]

  • Rotterdam Competition Contender ‘Nona’ Gets First

    Chile’s Rotterdam-Bound ‘Nona’ Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Camila José Donoso’s fiction-fact hybrid, “Nona. If They Soak Me, I’ll Burn Them” vies for the Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Int’l Film Festival (IFFR), bearing the distinction of being among two Chilean films out of five pics awarded development funding by Korea’s Jeonju Cinema Project (JCP) last year. Alejandro Fernandez Almendras’ black and white [...]

  • A Zentropa movie

    Home-Grown Hits Drive 2018 Nordic Box Office

    Last year, Danish, Icelandic and Norwegian films triumphed with local audiences, fueling general attendance. In Sweden, local fare also upped their share of an overall sluggish market, while Finland had a quieter year after a record 2017. Everywhere “Mamma Mia-Here We Go Again” was number one except in Denmark where local films were back in [...]

  • Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal appear

    Sundance Film Review: Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’

    Commerce and greed are killing the art industry, literally, in “Velvet Buzzsaw,” a tarted-up throwback to a certain kind of trashy ’70s horror movie — à la “Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?” or “Theater of Blood,” in which cooks and critics got their just deserts — from the satirist responsible for “Nightcrawler.” [...]

  • Berlin: First Look at Trailer for

    Berlin: First Look at Trailer for 'My Extraordinary Summer With Tess' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following the selection of Dutch director Steven Wouterlood as one of Variety‘s 10 Europeans to Watch, we have been given exclusive access to the trailer to his feature debut, “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess.” The coming-of-age tale premieres in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival, and receives a theatrical release by September Film [...]

  • Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams and Aaron

    Sundance Film Review: 'Blinded by the Light'

    In “Blinded by the Light,” Javed (Viveik Kalra), a Pakistani British teenager living in a drab London suburb in 1987, discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen, and it jolts him alive. From the moment he straps on his Walkman headphones and drinks in the tightrope of ecstasy and despair that is “Dancing in the Dark” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad