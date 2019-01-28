ZDF Enterprises Buys Into ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Co-Producer Nadcon Film

ZDF Enterprises has bought into Nadcon, the German film and TV banner that co-produced upcoming Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers.” Nadcon was co-founded by Peter Nadermann, one of the pioneers of the Nordic Noir genre.

The company was created in 2012 by Nadermann and German film and TV giant Constantin. ZDFE is the commercial arm of German pubcaster ZDF and said Monday that it had taken over Constantin’s stake in Nadcon. The deal gives it a 49% stake in the business.

Former ZDF and ZDFE executive Nadermann holds the remainder and stays on as managing director. His extensive credits include genre-defining Scandi series “The Killing” and “The Bridge” as well as Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” trilogy. Cologne-based Nadcon’s recent work includes the buzzy Swedish-Danish series “Greyzone” and the highly anticipated Lone Scherfig movie “The Kindness of Strangers.”

“I’m really looking forward to the renewed collaboration with ZDF Enterprises,” Nadermann said. “The modern world of media is an exciting challenge for producers, and we’re dying to implement our ideas and inspire audiences.”

“ZDF Enterprises and Peter Nadermann set the trend many years ago by being the first to invest in Scandinavian crime series and successfully distribute them around the globe,” added Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises. “We are confident that we will be able to come up with new ideas and create trends within this new cooperation.”