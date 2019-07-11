×

Zack Snyder to Create Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zack Snyder Justice League
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of anime fair, this time with the help of Zack Snyder.

The “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” director is set to co-create and executive produce an original anime series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streamer.

Jay Oliva, a prominent storyboard artist who has a long-standing creative partnership with Snyder which spans a dozen live action features including “Justice League” and “300: Rise of an Empire,” created the prospective series alongside Snyder and will serve as the showrunner, director, and executive producer.

Snyder is currently directing, writing, and producing the zombie thriller feature “Army of the Dead” for Netflix, while Oliva is in the midst of production on the Manila-set Netflix anime series “Trese.” Dave Bautista and Theo Rossi are two of the names attached to star in Snyder’s directorial return. He has been on a two-year break since “Justice League.”

Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style,” said John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix.

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce the series alongside Snyder through Stone Quarry Animation, their production company’s newest venture with Oliva.

Some of the other titles in Netflix’s growing anime content bank include “Ultraman,” “Castlevania,” and “The Seven Deadly Sins.” The streamer also has multiple anime titles based on more familiar IP on the go, including adaptations of “Magic: The Gathering,” “Pacific Rim,” “Altered Carbon,” and “Ghost in the Shell.” A trio of new anime series in “Cannon Busters,” “Seis Manos,” and “Levius” will all launch on Netflix later in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Entertainment One Buying U.K. Unscripted Producer

    EOne Bolstering Unscripted With Acquisition of U.K. Producer Daisybeck Studios

    Entertainment One is buying U.K. unscripted production company Daisybeck Studios, which makes factual shows for British broadcasters such as “Springtime on the Farm” and “Big Week at the Zoo.” Daisybeck is based in Yorkshire, northern England, and close to where Channel 4 is about to set up a large office. Channel 4 and other British [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Struggles, ESPY

    TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Struggles, ESPY Awards Hold Firm

    After last year’s ESPY Awards saw a 36% rating drop-off from 2017, the 2019 edition held firm for ABC. Last night’s sports awards ceremony, which was hosted by Tracy Morgan, scored a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million total viewers, almost identical figures to 2018’s 0.9 and 3.9 million total viewers. One [...]

  • How to Get Away With Murder

    ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ to End With Season 6 on ABC

    The upcoming sixth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” will be its last. The news comes only a day after it was revealed that the first Shondaland series under Shonda Rhimes’ colossal Netflix deal will debut in 2020. Rhimes left ABC for the streamer last year after more than a decade with the studio. However, [...]

  • Jenni Rivera

    ‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer. This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been [...]

  • Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia

    Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios Partnership

    Pinewood Group has pulled out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios, ending a 10-year partnership with the facility’s local backers. Pinewood, which provided its brand, consultancy, and marketing, and the Malaysian studio confirmed the move Thursday. The name of the 124,000-square-foot has now been changed from Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios to Iskandar Malaysia Studios. The complex covers [...]

  • RTL Consolidates Digital Operations, Sets Ambitious

    RTL Consolidates Digital Operations, Sets Ambitious Revenue Target

    Media giant RTL is bringing its digital businesses together and said it expects the combined entity to more than double revenues to €100 million ($112.7 million) by 2022. The pan-European broadcast and media group is bringing together its digital video business in the Nordics, United Screens; its German-based counterpart, Divimove; and Dutch online channels business [...]

  • Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.'

    Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.' U.K. Studios at Leavesden

    UPDATED: Firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden that broke out Wednesday night. Police have closed a local road to allow firefighters to run a hose from a local canal, and additional fire trucks were called in Thursday morning to join the 15 already battling the blaze. The fire is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad