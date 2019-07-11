Zack Snyder to Create Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix

Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of anime fair, this time with the help of Zack Snyder.

The “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” director is set to co-create and executive produce an original anime series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streamer.

Jay Oliva, a prominent storyboard artist who has a long-standing creative partnership with Snyder which spans a dozen live action features including “Justice League” and “300: Rise of an Empire,” created the prospective series alongside Snyder and will serve as the showrunner, director, and executive producer.

Snyder is currently directing, writing, and producing the zombie thriller feature “Army of the Dead” for Netflix, while Oliva is in the midst of production on the Manila-set Netflix anime series “Trese.” Dave Bautista and Theo Rossi are two of the names attached to star in Snyder’s directorial return. He has been on a two-year break since “Justice League.”

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style,” said John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix.

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce the series alongside Snyder through Stone Quarry Animation, their production company’s newest venture with Oliva.

Some of the other titles in Netflix’s growing anime content bank include “Ultraman,” “Castlevania,” and “The Seven Deadly Sins.” The streamer also has multiple anime titles based on more familiar IP on the go, including adaptations of “Magic: The Gathering,” “Pacific Rim,” “Altered Carbon,” and “Ghost in the Shell.” A trio of new anime series in “Cannon Busters,” “Seis Manos,” and “Levius” will all launch on Netflix later in 2019.