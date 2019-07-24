×

'Younger' Renewed for Season 7 at TV Land

Danielle Turchiano

Younger” has been renewed for a seventh season at TV Land, the cabler announced Wednesday. This marks the show as the longest-running original series for the cabler.

“Season after season, ‘Younger’ has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base,” Keith Cox, president of development and production, Paramount Network and TV Land, said in a statement. “We love this talented and amazing cast and can’t wait to see what Darren [Star] has in store for Season 7.”

“Younger,” which was created, written and executive produced by Star, is currently airing its sixth season. TV Land says the June 12 season premiere was its highest-rated season premiere ever among people 25-54 and women 25-54, and up more than 20% from the previous season in total viewers, with 1.3 million watching live. The series ranks as the top cable comedy among women 18-49 and women 25-54.

The show stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, an editor navigating the competitive world of publishing, while also juggling personal relationships with her friend and boss Kelsey (Hilary Duff), friend and roommate Maggie (Debi Mazar), ex-boss and mentor Diana (Miriam Shor), ex-boss and and love interest Charles (Peter Hermann), and ex-boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella). Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis also star.

In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive produces. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

