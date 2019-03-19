‘Younger’ In Line for a Chinese Remake After Endemol Shine and Huace Strike Deal

Chinese TV viewers are set to get “Younger.” The series is getting remade in China after Endemol Shine inked a deal to create a 40-part show for the country’s huge TV market.

Endemol Shine China has partnered with Huace Group for the Mandarin-language adaptation of the series, which was created by “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star. It follows a woman who lied about her age to land a job in the competitive world of publishing.

Sutton Foster stars alongside Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis in the original U.S. version. The first five seasons ran on TV Land and the sixth is for Paramount after it switched cable networks. The Chinese series will be based on the TV Land seasons.

“This is a co-operation between two top global industry players where high-profile talent will work closely together to create a fun representation of the professional and personal lives of young people in China, reflecting their views and the realities of modern life,” said Cecilia Zhu, VP of International Business, Huace Group. “We look forward to creating a classic series via this co-operation.”

Endemol Shine has already teed up a local version of the show in Asia, partnering with JTBC Content Hub for a South Korean remake. It has also been active in China, where it has put scripted format deals for “Humans” and “Broadchurch” in place.

“Huace Group is the ideal partner for us to recreate this light-hearted series with and we can’t wait to bring to viewers what we believe could be China’s latest comedy hit,” said William Tan, managing director of Endemol Shine China of the Huace deal.

Tan added: “’Younger’ is a fantastic addition to Endemol Shine China’s localized scripted slate, which includes ‘Humans’ and ‘Broadchurch,’ and we are proud to provide high-quality content and talent which sets up the bridge between our two different cultures.”

Endemol Shine also distributes the finished version of “Younger,” which has sold to over 160 countries. In Asia it has been picked up by NHK in Japan, Viacom 18 in India, and the pan-regional Iflix streaming service among others.