‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at CBS

“Young Sheldon” has scored an early renewal for a third and fourth season at CBS, the broadcaster announced Friday.

The single-camera comedy series serves as a prequel to the hit multi-cam sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” It follows 10-year old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he struggles to fit in with his family and classmates in East Texas.

In addition to Armitage, the series stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Jim Parsons, who originated the role of Sheldon on “Big Bang Theory,” serves as the narrator. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, ‘Young Sheldon’ has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

“Young Sheldon” is one of the most-watched shows on broadcast and the second most-watched comedy, behind only “Big Bang.” The prequel series is currently averaging 14.6 million viewers per week in the Nielsen Live+7 numbers.

The news also comes as “Big Bang” prepares to air its series finale this spring, wrapping up a 12-season run on the network.

“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment.

CBS also recently handed out a two-season renewal to the comedy series “Mom.” To date, CBS has renewed freshman shows “God Friended Me,” “FBI,” and “The Neighborhood” for next season. The network has also ordered a 15th and final season of “Criminal Minds.”