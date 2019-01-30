‘You’ Season 2 Casts ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Victoria Pedretti

“Haunting of Hill House” alum Victoria Pedretti has been cast as the female lead in “You” Season 2 at Netflix.

Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store. Love is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life. She is also tending to a deep grief — and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.

Pedretti is a recent Carnegie Mellon graduate. In addition to her role in “Haunting of Hill House,” she will also appear in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the Annapurna feature “Shirley” with Elisabeth Moss. She is repped by Gersh and Management 360.

“You” debuted its first season on Lifetime before moving over to Netflix for Season 2. Season 1 is currently available on the streaming service. It was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti and is produced for Netflix by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega serve as executive producers of the series, which is based upon the book by Caroline Kepnes.