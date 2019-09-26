×
Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama.

YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, drama, entertainment, and business management. On Thursday, YMU said Holly Bott will fill the MD, entertainment, role vacated by Bekhait. Bott will lead the teams working with leading TV presenters, broadcasters, experts, social influencers, and authors.

Another change sees Paul Randle confirmed as the new boss at Troika, the YMU drama and comedy division. He fills a newly created MD role and joins the business from NBCUniversal International Studios where he was senior legal and commercial officer.

Troika became part of James Grant before the Trilantic deal and subsequent rebranding. JGG had also already absorbed L.A.-based music agency Deckstar.

Neil Rodford, global CEO, YMU Group, said the recent personnel moves are part of YMU’s wider expansion plans. “We are committed to attracting the best talent in the management space, and are committed to providing the resources to do so,” he said. “Strengthening the YMU senior leadership team is enabling me to spend even more time focussing on YMU’s US expansion.”

