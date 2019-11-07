ABC to Develop Drama Based on Book by Female Obama White House Staffers (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC is developing a female-led drama series set in the world of DC politics, Variety has learned exclusively.

The potential series is based on the book “Yes She Can: 10 Stories of Hope & Change from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House.” The book features essays from ten women who worked in various capacities during the Obama administration. It was compiled by Molly Dillon, who served as policy adviser to the Domestic Policy Council’s Office of Urban Affairs, Justice and Opportunity.

Veronica West will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, with The District’s Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad also executive producing. ABC Studios will produce, with The District currently under an overall deal at the studio.

West most recently co-created the “High Fidelity” series starring Zoe Kravitz, which was originally set to air on Disney Plus before moving over to Hulu earlier this year. West has also worked on multiple ABC shows during her career, including “Ugly Betty,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “GCB.” Her other credits include “Bull,” “Chicago Fire,” and “State of Affairs.”

The District currently produces the freshman ABC series “Stumptown” starring Cobie Smulders, which was picked up for a full season at the broadcaster last week. The company also produces the popular Freeform series “The Bold Type” and the NBC comedy “Superstore,” which recently launched its fifth season.