×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Yellowstone’ to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yellowstone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Network

Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner.

The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the U.K. and Latin America in October, and Spain and Italy in early 2020. “Yellowstone” will also be available on Paramount+ in selected territories.

“We’re excited to bring this riveting dramatic story to Paramount’s international audiences,” said Jill Offman, executive VP of Paramount Network International. “Coming off its tremendous success in the U.S. as last summer’s most-watched series on cable, ‘Yellowstone’ will complement the outstanding lineup on Paramount’s international channels.”

Co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” is headlined by Costner, who stars opposite Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders and constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The executive producers for “Yellowstone” are John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner and David C. Glasser.

“Yellowstone” is being distributed internationally by 101 Studios and Endeavor Content.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

    Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner. The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    ‘Leaving Neverland’ Sells Around the World

    Broadcasters around the world have acquired “Leaving Neverland,” the Channel 4 and HBO documentary about alleged abuse by pop superstar Michael Jackson. Kew Media Distribution is selling the two-part project, and has sealed deals spanning 130 territories. Major TV buyers include free-to-air giants ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, M6 in France, and Network 10 in Australia. Swedish [...]

  • Juda Hulu

    Viacom's Channel 5 Adds Israeli Vampire Series 'Juda' to Streaming Service

    Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5. The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

  • Roseanne Barr takes part in a

    Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'Hos', Slams Kamala Harris

    Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford. Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, [...]

  • Janice Freeman70th Emmy Awards Nominees for

    'The Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

    UPDATED: Janice Freeman, a popular contestant from season 13 of “The Voice,” has died in Pasadena, Calif. from an extreme case of pneumonia, which caused a blood clot to travel to her heart. She was 33. Freeman had suffered from health issues in the past, including lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad