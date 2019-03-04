‘Yellowstone’ to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner.

The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the U.K. and Latin America in October, and Spain and Italy in early 2020. “Yellowstone” will also be available on Paramount+ in selected territories.

“We’re excited to bring this riveting dramatic story to Paramount’s international audiences,” said Jill Offman, executive VP of Paramount Network International. “Coming off its tremendous success in the U.S. as last summer’s most-watched series on cable, ‘Yellowstone’ will complement the outstanding lineup on Paramount’s international channels.”

Co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” is headlined by Costner, who stars opposite Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders and constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The executive producers for “Yellowstone” are John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner and David C. Glasser.

“Yellowstone” is being distributed internationally by 101 Studios and Endeavor Content.