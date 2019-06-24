‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Ratings More Than Double in Delayed Viewing

The Season 2 premiere of “Yellowstone” more than doubled its Live+Same Day numbers in Live+3.

According to Nielsen data, the premiere last Wednesday rose to a 0.98 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 5 million total viewers after three days of playback. That is up 115% in the demo and 109% in viewers from the show’s Live+Same Day haul, which was a 0.45 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

With this, “Yellowstone” is the most-watched premiere in the history of the brand, including both Paramount Network and its former name, Spike TV. In addition, this season’s premiere is up 6% in total viewers and 38% in the demo in L+3 compared to the series premiere last year.

“Yellowstone” remains the most successful scripted series on Paramount Network by far, with the show averaging 5.1 million viewers an episode in multiplatform viewing during its first season. It came as no surprise then last week when the show was renewed for a third season ahead of the season premiere.

The series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.