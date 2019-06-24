×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Ratings More Than Double in Delayed Viewing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount Network's original drama series Yellowstone returns for a second season starting Wednesday, June 19 at 10 p.m., ET/PT.
CREDIT: Paramount Network

The Season 2 premiere of “Yellowstone” more than doubled its Live+Same Day numbers in Live+3.

According to Nielsen data, the premiere last Wednesday rose to a 0.98 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 5 million total viewers after three days of playback. That is up 115% in the demo and 109% in viewers from the show’s Live+Same Day haul, which was a 0.45 rating and 2.4 million viewers.

With this, “Yellowstone” is the most-watched premiere in the history of the brand, including both Paramount Network and its former name, Spike TV. In addition, this season’s premiere is up 6% in total viewers and 38% in the demo in L+3 compared to the series premiere last year.

“Yellowstone” remains the most successful scripted series on Paramount Network by far, with the show averaging 5.1 million viewers an episode in multiplatform viewing during its first season. It came as no surprise then last week when the show was renewed for a third season ahead of the season premiere.

The series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yari. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • Malaka

    Conecta Fiction 2019: 10 Takeaways

    MADRID  —  The 3rd Conecta Fiction, Europe’s biggest Latin American TV co-production forum, wrapped last week in Pamplona after four days of dealing, debate and gastronomic delectation. Following 10 Takeaways from an intense and buoyant event, driven by the unfaltering growth of high-end production in Spain and most of Latin America: 1.PLATFORM PIVOT  The writing [...]

  • THE L WORD GENERATION Q Cast

    'L Word' Follow Up at Showtime Adds Four Series Regulars

    The upcoming “L Word” sequel series at Showtime is rounding out its main cast. Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas have all been cast in series regular roles. They join returning original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Mandi will play Dani Nùñez, described as a [...]

  • Comic-Con 2019 TV Schedule

    Comic-Con 2019 TV Schedule: When Are Your Favorite Shows Taking Over San Diego?

    This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has a feast of TV show panels and special screenings for fans. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a master list of the experiences for the July 17 to July 21 pop culture convention. Warner Bros. Television Studios was the first to announce its schedule, [...]

  • El Pájaro Amarillo

    ‘The Yellow Bird’ Takes Off from Pamplona’s Conecta Fiction

    PAMPLONA, Spain — Actor-turned-producer Antonio Resines attended this year’s Conecta Fiction TV co-production and networking event with his proposed series “The Yellow Bird,” based on a true story. In the 1920s aviation was in its infancy, and scores of pilots dedicated their lives to crashing through seemingly unbreakable barriers. Among them, Armand Lotti, a young [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Terry Bradshaw

    Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'Empire' Final Season, 'Masked Singer' Season 2

    Fox has officially set its fall premiere dates for the 2019-2020 season. As was previously announced, the 71st Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22. “9-1-1” returns for its third season on Monday, Sept. 23, leading in to the series premiere of the new Fox drama series “Prodigal Son.” Tuesday, Sept. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad