‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount Network Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Yellowstone” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at Paramount Network, Variety has learned.

The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the drama series, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the Viacom-owned cable channel. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, as will Season 2.

The drama series stars Kevin Costner along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. It chronicles the lives of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

“Yellowstone” was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan, John and Art Linson, and Costner executive produce along with David C. Glasser and Bob Yaro. It is co-produced by Paramount Television and 101 Studios. The series has proven to be an undisputed hit for Paramount Network, averaging 5.1 million viewers across platforms during its first season.

Upcoming shows for Paramount Network include the Darren Star series “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins, “68 Whiskey” from Imagine Entertainment, and “Paradise Lost” starring Josh Hartnett. They are also developing the drama series “Coyote” starring Michael Chiklis.