Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Lands Showtime Pilot Order, Karyn Kusama to Direct

Karyn Kusama
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The hour-long drama “Yellowjackets” has been ordered to pilot at ShowtimeVariety has learned.

In addition, “Destroyer” director Karyn Kusama has come onboard to direct the pilot in addition to serving as an executive producer. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Drew Comins of Creative Engine will also executive produce. The pilot will be a co-production between Showtime and eOne and will film in Los Angeles this fall.

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

“’Yellowjackets’ is a fascinating, genre-spanning story that will resonate with viewers young and old,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment for Showtime. “With a background helming projects that visit the places of both our wildest dreams and worst nightmares, Karyn is the perfect director to bring Ashley and Bart’s wonderful script to life.”

The project will mark the first pilot that Kusama has directed in her career. She has previously directed episodes of the Showtime shows “Billions,” “Masters of Sex,” and “The L Word.” Her other TV directing credits include “Casual,” “Man in the High Castle,” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” Beyond “Destroyer,” her feature directing credits include “Girlfight” — which she also wrote — as well as “Aeon Flux” and “The Invitation.”

She is repped by ICM.

Lyle and Nickerson previously served as writer-producers on “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.” They also served as writers and co-executive producers on the upcoming series “Dispatches from Elsewhere” and writers on the CW series “The Originals.”

