‘Y: The Last Man’ Series at FX Hires Eliza Clark as New Showrunner

The FX series based on “Y: The Last Man” has found its new showrunner.

Eliza Clark has been named showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the upcoming series — which is titled simply “Y” — based on the graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. She takes over from original showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal, who exited the project in April.

“A decade ago I devoured the complete ‘Y: The Last Man’ series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen,” Clark said. “It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of ‘Y.’ I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.”

Clark’s past TV credits include “Animal Kingdom,” “The Killing,” “Extant,” and “Rubicon.” She is also a playwright whose work has been produced in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Orange County, among others. Most recently, her play, “Quack,” premiered at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City, produced by Center Theater Group in the fall of 2018, and received a second production at The Alley in Houston, Texas, in February 2019.

“Y” was ordered to series by FX in February. The project explores a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. Diane Lane stars, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, along with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Clark executive produces along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Vaughan. Melina Matsoukas directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Nellie Reed serves as producer. “Y” is produced by FX Productions and is expected to premiere in 2020.

“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina.”

“Y: The Last Man” has a long development history, with the rights first being acquired by New Line for a potential feature film more than a decade ago. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for more than two years.