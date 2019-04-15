×
‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunners Exit FX Series

The showrunners on the “Y: The Last Man” series have left the project.

Variety has confirmed that series showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have departed the series due to creative differences. FX is still planning to move forward with the series with its current cast. Diane Lane stars, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Green and Croal said “FX has decided not to move forward with out series in its current form.” They then went on to thank the cast and crew that came together to create the pilot for the series, which is based on the DC Comics’ series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

“We hoped to reward their talent and their trust not just with success but with a show that had something to say, in a time when things must be said. As Y fans ourselves, we hope the future allows just that.”

“Y,” as the FX adaptation was known, was ordered to series in February. The source material explores a world in which every male mammal on earth has died, except for a young man named Yorick and his helper monkey, Ampersand.

“Y: The Last Man” has a long development history, with the rights first being acquired by New Line for a potential feature film more than a decade ago. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for more than two years.

