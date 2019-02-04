×
‘Y: The Last Man’ Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

Y The Last Man
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vertigo Comics

FX has picked up the series adaptation of the comic book series “Y: The Last Man” by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra.

Titled “Y,” the series traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. Diane Lane stars in Y, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield with Marin Ireland and Amiber Tamblyn.

Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal serve as showrunners and executive producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Brian K. Vaughan also executive produce and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas directed the pilot episode and also serves as an executive producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“’Y: The Last Man’ is a towering achievement among graphic novel storytelling and it’s been rewarding to work with this outstanding team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of FX Networks and FX Productions. “Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have partnered with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to deliver a stunning new expression of this fascinating and timely story. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the pilot, did an incredible job bringing it to life with Diane Lane and this stellar cast.”

Y: The Last Man” is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series that debuted in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for “Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.”

“Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey,” said Croal and Green. “Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

