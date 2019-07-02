‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 to Begin Production for 2020 Debut

“Wynonna Earp” fans can breathe easy.

Variety has learned that production on the show’s fourth season is set to begin with the premiere slated for summer 2020. Syfy had previously commissioned two more seasons of the Canadian import, but IDW Entertainment — which produces the show — had run into financial difficulties and was unable to begin shooting. Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce with Cineflix Rights handling international sales for all four seasons of the series. IDW and SEVEN24 Films continue to produce.

The series airs on Syfy in the U.S. and Space in Canada. The first two seasons are also available on Netflix. The series is based on the IDW Publishing comic book series of the same name created by Beau Smith.

“Syfy has never wavered in its support of ‘Wynonna Earp,’ a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” Syfy said in a statement. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”

“‘Wynonna Earp’ – the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, president of IDW Entertainment. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

Melanie Scrofano stars as the titular Earp, Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter. The series also stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. Emily Andras created the TV series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox executive produce along with Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock as well as Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.