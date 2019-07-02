×

‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 to Begin Production for 2020 Debut

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wynonna Earp S3 Episode 312
CREDIT: Michelle Faye Fraser

Wynonna Earp” fans can breathe easy.

Variety has learned that production on the show’s fourth season is set to begin with the premiere slated for summer 2020. Syfy had previously commissioned two more seasons of the Canadian import, but IDW Entertainment — which produces the show — had run into financial difficulties and was unable to begin shooting. Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce with Cineflix Rights handling international sales for all four seasons of the series. IDW and SEVEN24 Films continue to produce.

The series airs on Syfy in the U.S. and Space in Canada. The first two seasons are also available on Netflix. The series is based on the IDW Publishing comic book series of the same name created by Beau Smith.

“Syfy has never wavered in its support of ‘Wynonna Earp,’ a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” Syfy said in a statement. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”

Related

“‘Wynonna Earp’ – the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, president of IDW Entertainment. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

Melanie Scrofano stars as the titular Earp, Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter. The series also stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. Emily Andras created the TV series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox executive produce along with Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock as well as Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

  • Wynonna Earp S3 Episode 312

    'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 to Begin Production for 2020 Debut

    “Wynonna Earp” fans can breathe easy. Variety has learned that production on the show’s fourth season is set to begin with the premiere slated for summer 2020. Syfy had previously commissioned two more seasons of the Canadian import, but IDW Entertainment — which produces the show — had run into financial difficulties and was unable [...]

  • Modern Family 200th Episode

    ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Modern Family’ Final Season

    ABC has announced its fall premiere dates, including the final season premiere of “Modern Family.” The family sitcom’s eleventh and final season will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 25 in its usual 9 p.m. slot. Later that night, the Cobie Smulders-led drama “Stumptown” will have its series premiere at 10 p.m. Smulders plays Dex Parios, a strong, [...]

  • Justin Bodle British TV Producer Dead

    Justin Bodle, International TV Industry Veteran, Dies at 58

    International TV industry veteran Justin Bodle has died at his home in the south of France. The British executive was a well-known figure on the international TV circuit having been in the business for over three decades. Bodle suffered a brain hemorrhage, Tuesday. Having served in the British army, Bodle then worked in production, distribution [...]

  • Loudest Voice Roger Ailes Miniseries

    TV Ratings: 'The Loudest Voice' Premieres Low

    Despite an all-star cast including Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Seth MacFarlane, Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” premiered to unspectacular figures on the cabler. The premiere averaged 299,000 total viewers during its initial Sunday 10 p.m. broadcast which, for comparison, is just over half the 532,000 viewers which “City on a Hill” managed for its debut [...]

  • Cash Cab revival

    'Cash Cab' Revival Coming to Bravo

    “Cash Cab” just keeps on coming back. The game show, which originally aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2012 and was resurrected again for a two-year run in 2017, is now being resurrected once more, this time by Bravo. The NBCU owned network has announced that comedian Ben Bailey will also be returning to host [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Abrams Artists Agency Offers to Stop Packaging Fees in Writers Guild Dispute

    Abrams Artists Agency has offered to accept Writers Guild of America’s key requirements in order to return to representing WGA members again, three months after the bitter dispute began. According to an Abrams spokesperson, the agency will stop taking packaging fees and not to engage in affiliate production if it can represent WGA members. The offer is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad