×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Moonlight’s’ Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore Among Six Cast in Hulu’s Wu-Tang Clan Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hulu has set six series regulars for its upcoming scripted series on the origins of The Wu-Tang Clan, Variety has learned.

Ashton SandersShameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, and Erika Alexander have all been cast in the 10-episode series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” Full character descriptions can be read below. In addition, Chris Robinson–who previously directed multiple episodes of shows like “Star” and “The New Edition Story”–has come onboard to direct and co-executive produce the pilot.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation. The group was a vision of Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Alex Tse–the writer of the “Superfly” remake–and The RZA. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo will also executive produce via Imagine Television, with Wu-Tang member Method Man also executive producing. Fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, as well as the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers on the project. Creative executive James Seidman will oversee the project for Imagine.

Related

Character Descriptions:

Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (RZA)

Creative and thoughtful underneath a hardened exterior, Bobby Diggs is accustomed to street life but can’t let go of his dreams about music. He’d rather mess with loops and records, but knows he has to step up in order to provide for his family. Having been raised on a farm by his uncle, Bobby has a different outlook on life than his friends and brothers. We’ll come to know him as hip-hop icon The RZA.

Sanders previously starred in the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight.” He also appeared in recent films like “Equalizer 2” and “Native Son.” He is repped by Hyperion and Felker Toczek.

Shameik Moore as Sha Rader

Down on his luck but would never tell anyone about it, Sha Rader is a gunner for drug dealer Power Grant, a kid who grew up on the streets who now wields a gun without blinking. He’s still got some innocence to him, however, and his friendship with Bobby makes it tough to carry out his orders.

Moore recently lent his voice to the critically-acclaimed animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” He is also known for starring in the Netflix series “The Get Down” and the feature film “Dope.” He is repped by CAA and Three Six Zero Entertainment.

Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles (Ghostface Killah) 

19 years old but already a man, Dennis “D-Love” Coles is a loving kid who would do anything to protect his friends and family. When he’s not taking care of his two younger brothers while his mom drinks herself to sleep, Dennis serves as the right-hand man to Bobby’s older brother Divine in their increasingly competitive drug dealing business based out of the Stapleton area. Dennis takes his role in Divine’s crew seriously; he’ll step up to any challenge if he feels threatened. But he brings that sense of loyalty to his other relationships, too—and has an untapped talent that will help him grow into the artist Ghostface Killah.

Saunderson will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “Messiah.” His past credits also include the film “Mother’s Milk.”

Marcus Callender as Power Grant

Quiet and focused to an unsettling degree, Power Grant is the top dog of Park Hill, an area in the projects that he and his gang control as the chief rivals to Divine’s crew in Stapleton.

Callender previously appeared in the Starz drama series “Power.” His other TV credits include “The Breaks,” “Shades of Blue,” and “Eye Candy.” He is repped by Henderson Hogan Agency and JLC Entertainment Group.

Zolee Griggs as Shurrie

Multi-talented and optimistic, Shurrie might be the second-youngest of four, but she’s basically the woman of the house. She’s taught herself how to care for others and take care of any issues around the home, all the while staying focused on school. Shurrie is in a relationship with Dennis that no one can know about.

Griggs’ recent credits include “Ballers,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” and the film “Public Disturbance.” She is repped by Global Artists Agency and LVL Up Management.

Erika Alexander as Linda

Linda is an overworked mother of four who has been through hell and back. Now rid of her abusive husband, Linda spends most of her time at the rib shop working. She knows her relationship with her children has suffered, but has to put on a brave face and go to work in spite of it

Alexander has recently appeared in the CW series “Black Lightning,” HBO’s “Insecure,” and the blockbuster film “Get Out.” She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

Robinson is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Fox Rothschild.

(Pictured: RZA, left; Ashton Sanders, right)

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad