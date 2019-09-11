The RZA Talks ‘Weekly Wu Wednesday Call’ While Making Hulu Biopic

According to the RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan had a “weekly Wu Wednesday call” throughout the making of their Hulu biopic.

“Good, bad or ugly, we discussed we talked, I filled them in,” the RZA, born as Robert Diggs, who co-created the series alongside Alex Tse, said after a screening at Hulu’s Paleyfest event in Los Angeles Calif. on Tuesday night.

Set in 1990s New York City, the dramatic limited series portrays the tumultuous and inspiring rise of one of the most iconic hip-hop groups in history. The story focuses on Diggs as he worked to unite a dozen disparate black men during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic to abandon crime for their musical passions.

“Whoever was in town, if they wanted to hop into the writers’ room, they could,” the RZA said of his former group-mates, adding that any member who wanted to had significant creative input throughout the making of the show.

While Wu-Tang’s Method-Man is an executive producer on the show, the RZA noted that input from Mitchell “Divine” Diggs and Oliver “Power” Grant was also strongly encouraged throughout the writing process. “If you look at any Wu-Tang album, on the back you’ll see the producer is Power and Divine, so the door was open for them to come in,” he said.

The RZA also shared that during the writers’ room process, he played a joke on his former Wu-Tang “brother” Ghostface Killah: When a script editor asked the RZA how many ounces of drugs he sold at a time when he was a teenager forced to commit crimes to support his family, the RZA said he knew Ghostface Killah would “go white in the face” after such a question. “I told them to call Ghostface and go ask him,” the RZA said. “And he called me after and was like, ‘Yo, was that the cops?’”