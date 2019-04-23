×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writers vs. Agents: A Standoff Without a Script

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

Dealmaking in the creative community is in a state of limbo as the traditionally close alliance among writers, agents, managers and lawyers has ruptured amid a highly volatile climate.

Since the Writers Guild of America filed suit against Hollywood’s four largest agencies — WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners — on April 17 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the steady stream of termination letters flowing from writers to their agents has cast a dark cloud over the industry. Writers are essential to job creation in the TV and film businesses. Nothing gets done in scripted entertainment without a script.
Meanwhile, lawyers and managers are scrambling to sort out what they can — and can’t — do on behalf of their writer clients in the absence of agents. The ATA maintains that the guild is overreaching its authority as the collective bargaining agent for writers.

The WGA, meanwhile, has sought to expressly empower talent managers and lawyers to step into the job-hunting breach. But that opens up the hornet’s nest of job “procurement,” which is legally codified in Los Angeles and New York as something only state-licensed agents can do. The ATA struck back on April 18 at the WGA’s “delegation of authority” to managers and lawyers to seek jobs for its members by promising to take legal action if need be. The ATA even asked its member agencies to help “track” suspected illegal dealmaking — a veiled threat that only increased the nervousness of many managers and lawyers.

Related

“People are depressed,” says a veteran showrunner. “The lawsuit seems like it’s going to preclude any more negotiations now.” In a memo, WGA estimated that 92% of its supporting members have fired their agents.

Prospects for a quick settlement in the standoff between the WGA and Hollywood’s largest talent agencies have grown dim as both sides escalate their legal threats and continue to snipe at each other.

The WGA maintains that packaging fees are fraught with conflict-of-interest concerns because they are paid to agencies by the production entity, rather than as the standard 10% commission of a client’s salary. The guild blames agents’ focus on packaging as a reason for what
it describes as stagnant wages for writers in recent years, particularly those in lower-level job categories.

The ATA has balked at the WGA’s effort to ban agents who take packaging fees from working with guild members — one of the recent reforms of the WGA’s rules governing business relations between agents and writers. The sides tried to negotiate a new agency franchise agreement in fits and starts during the past two months, but it became clear that they were too far apart on the core issues. On April 12, talks broke down and the WGA issued a directive to its nearly 15,000 members to fire agents who refused to sign on to its newly implemented Agency Code of Conduct.

The guild’s lawsuit asserts that packaging fees are a violation of California’s labor code and the rights of WGA members to have “conflict-free and loyal” representation from talent agents, who are licensed by the state. Agents have fiduciary responsibility to clients, which increases their legal liability if conflicts should arise. The guild is seeking damages and a legal declaration in support of its position. The lawsuit includes eight writers as plaintiffs: Patti Carr, Ashley Gable, Barbara Hall, Deric A. Hughes, Chip Johannessen, Deirdre Mangan, David Simon and Meredith Stiehm.

“Agencies receiving a packaging fee do not negotiate on their clients’ behalf with the same vigor they would if they were being paid a portion of their clients’ compensation, and their financial interest in the program creates an incentive for them to hold down or reduce the amount paid to their clients,” the WGA’s complaint states. “The Guild’s members, including the Individual Plaintiffs, have seen their writing wages stagnate or decrease over the last decade, particularly on shows packaged by their Agencies, despite the substantial expansion of the television market in recent years.”

As the fight moved into the legal realm, many WGA members were vocal in expressing their solidarity with the guild. But as relations between the ATA and WGA deteriorated, there were increasing reports of unease among members with hot projects and big deals at stake. One TV development executive cited an apt metaphor for the situation in which the endgame for either side is anything but clear.
“It’s like they started shooting the movie before the script was finished,” says the executive.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • Seth MacFarlane Walk of Fame Honor

    How Seth MacFarlane Made an Empire Spanning TV, Film, Music

    “The empire is accidental,” says Seth MacFarlane as he sits atop the sort of rarefied showbiz kingdom — television shows, movies, acting roles, musical albums, merchandise — that only a handful of entertainment industry titans such as George Lucas and Walt Disney have known. MacFarlane, who is set to receive a star April 23 on [...]

  • Atmosphere'Stranger Things' event, Los Angeles, USA

    Best Merch For 'Stranger Things' Fans

    We’re just a few months from the third season premiere of “Stranger Things,” and Netflix’s pop culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. Since its release last month, the trailer for season three has already been viewed more than 25 million times, while the upcoming season has inspired everything from a new video game, [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Episode 2 Posts

    'Game of Thrones' Episode 2 Posts Huge Rating, Dips from Season 8 Premiere

    With 10.29 million viewers, the second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” is the fourth-largest episode in the history of the show in terms of linear audience, according to Nielsen’s preliminary figures. This represents a dip of 12.5 percent from the premiere which drew 11.76 [...]

  • Whitney Davis photographed at the PMC

    'CBS Has a White Problem': Executive Blasts Toxic Culture at Network in Explosive Letter

    Last year, CBS hired two white-shoe law firms to conduct an independent investigation into alleged misconduct by then-CEO Leslie Moonves, as well as broader cultural issues at CBS. Writing for Variety, Whitney Davis — a veteran of the company’s news and entertainment divisions — describes how the investigation prompted her to reconsider her nearly decade-and-a-half career [...]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    Virgin Media Partners With Amazon, Integrates Prime Video App

    Virgin Media is adding the Amazon Prime Video app to its TV service. The Liberty Global-owned cabler will integrate the app into its ultra HD settop from this summer, meaning customers with the high-end box can access Prime Video directly. Virgin Media will be the first Liberty Global pay TV business to integrate Amazon’s streaming [...]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    France Televisions to Sub-License Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 From Discovery

    France Télévisions has signed a deal with Discovery to sub-license exclusive free-to-air French broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 from Eurosport, Discovery’s leading sports brand. Under the deal, France Télévisions will broadcast the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, as well as extended coverage, including dedicated streams covering every sport, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad