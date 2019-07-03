×

Writers Guild Spurns Abrams Artists Agency Offer to End Packaging Fees

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Contract Tug of War Placeholder Negotiation
CREDIT: Gary Musgrave for Variety

The Writers Guild of America has spurned an offer by Abrams Artists Agency to accept WGA’s key requirements in order to return to representing WGA members again.

The agency had proposed that it would stop taking packaging fees and engaging in affiliate production if it could represent WGA members. The offer was conditional, in that Abrams wouldn’t sign the WGA Code of Conduct due to the code’s requirements about information sharing.

The WGA’s response was that it would only accept Abrams signature if it included the entire code rather than parts of it. Abrams chief Adam Bold met with WGA West Executive Director David Young on Tuesday afternoon and said Young was not willing to have any dialogue about modifying the offer.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed, sad, and perplexed by this decision,” Bold said. “I expected that we would have a common goal, which was to put people back to work in the interim while the litigation is going on, but instead it seems that the WGA has other priorities. I don’t have the desire nor the resources or energy to spend trying to engage in negotiations on the sort of agreement that a union makes with the trade association. I’m not a labor negotiator.  I’m not pretending to try and solve the bigger issue.”

Related

“Instead, I thought that I had a reasonable and fair workaround for our clients and staff to earn a living until they work out those bigger issues,” Bold added. “We simply took the agreement that had been in place for 42 years and made an addendum removing the most contentious and egregious issues.”

The WGA directed its members on April 12 to fire their agents following the major agencies’ refusal to sign onto a new Code of Conduct, which bars the agencies from collecting packaging fees and from owning interests in production companies. Five days later, the WGA and eight members sued CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners, alleging the agencies have been acting illegally in collecting packaging fees.

The union argues that the fees create an unlawful conflict of interest and has persuaded about 70 smaller agencies to sign the code. Verve, which has about 30 agents, agreed to the Code on May 16 and is by far the most prominent agency to sign on. Abrams has about 65 agents.

The WGA has been hit by a trio of suits by CAA, WME and UTA alleging that the guild is abusing its collective bargaining authority. The WGA has brushed off the suits and sent a cease-and-desist letter on June 28 to the Association of Talent Agents and the top eight agencies, accusing them of having engaged in “collusive actions that constitute unlawful restraints of trade” under the Sherman Act including collusion and price-fixing.

Negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents have been futile, collapsing twice — first on April 12 and again on June 7. WGA West president David Goodman announced on June 20 that the guild would only negotiate with WME, CAA, UTA, ICM Partners, Paradigm, Gersh, APA, Rothman Brecher and Kaplan Stahler. None of the agencies have done so, insisting that they will only bargain through the ATA.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Spurns Abrams Artists Agency Offer to End Packaging Fees

    The Writers Guild of America has spurned an offer by Abrams Artists Agency to accept WGA’s key requirements in order to return to representing WGA members again. The agency had proposed that it would stop taking packaging fees and engaging in affiliate production if it could represent WGA members. The offer was conditional, in that [...]

  • Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve

    Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve 'Euphoria' Sex Scene With Harry Styles

    Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he never approved the animated sex scene between him and fellow One Direction star Harry Styles portrayed in “Euphoria.” In the HBO drama’s most recent episode, which aired last Sunday, the character Kat Hernandez writes a fan-fiction about the boyband members, titled “Larry Stylinson,” which [...]

  • Maura Tierney as Helen and Dominic

    TV News Roundup: 'The Affair' Drops Fifth and Final Season Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the first trailer for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and Showtime gives a sneak peek into the fifth and final season of “The Affair.” DATES Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to return Aug. 6. Season 14 will bring back series [...]

  • Freeform Shelves Kenya Barris Comedy Series

    Freeform Shelves Kenya Barris Comedy Series 'Unrelated'

    The Kenya Barris multi-cam comedy series “Unrelated” is no longer going forward at Freeform, Variety has confirmed. After issuing a straight to series order for the show in May 2018, the Disney-owned cabler has decided not to proceed with the project. The script will now be redeveloped. The prospective series centered around Becca and her newly [...]

  • United States President Donald J. Trump

    Fox News, CSPAN Plan Live Coverage of Trump's Fourth of July. Others Don't.

    President Donald Trump’s unorthodox July 4th event will feature a speech by the Commander-in-Chief, jet planes and even tanks. What it won’t have, most likely, is traditional wall-to-wall coverage from the nation’s news outlets. Fox News Channel is setting aside two hours that can be used to televise President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America,” expected [...]

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

  • Wynonna Earp S3 Episode 312

    'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 to Begin Production for 2020 Debut

    “Wynonna Earp” fans can breathe easy. Variety has learned that production on the show’s fourth season is set to begin with the premiere slated for summer 2020. Syfy had previously commissioned two more seasons of the Canadian import, but IDW Entertainment — which produces the show — had run into financial difficulties and was unable [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad